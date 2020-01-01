Trans Mountain Pipeline

Construction begins on Trans Mountain pipeline in Kamloops, BC

A Trans Mountain project to build a pipeline to move oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. has reached a "key milestone" as construction has begun in Kamloops.

Quinn Patrick

Supreme Court will not hear new challenges to Trans Mountain Pipeline

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is one step closer to becoming reality, as the court has chosen not to hear the five challenges that would have been presented by environmental and Indigenous rights groups in British Columbia.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Court dismisses Indigenous appeal of trans pipeline approval

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Indigenous groups challenging the government’s approval of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Supreme Court rejects B.C.’s appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline

The Supreme Court has dismissed B.C.’s appeal of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. The province was asking for jurisdiction over the project.

Barrett Wilson

Not nearly there yet: Morneau on Indigenous ownership of TMX

Western Indigenous Pipeline Group CEO Joe Dion says Ottawa must deal with them first as they’re on the TMX right-of-way, but Morneau was non-commital.

Jason Unrau

Trans Mountain to put first pipe in the ground

Construction is set to begin on the first section of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Ali Taghva

Alberta to hold referendum if pipeline not built

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared that if the Trans Mountain Pipeline is not built by Trudeau’s government, he will hold a referendum on ending equalization payments.

Siddak Ahuja

Trudeau Liberals to comply with Trans Mountain pipeline demands

After losing every single seat in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dialled back his climate policy rhetoric.

Dylan Gibbons

Alberta government has no plans to see Greta Thunberg during her visit

Alberta’s Provincial government has said they will not do anything to arrange a meeting with infamous climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Dylan Gibbons

Trudeau dodges answering if Canada is on its last pipeline in debate

Justin Trudeau was asked if his government’s $4.5 billion purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline would be the last pipeline he would approve.

Graeme Gordon

“Dubious, bizarre lawyering” nets First Nation federal court rebuke, $2000 fine in anti-TMX challenge

According to Stratas’ latest decision, the First Nations’ application strayed well beyond addressing this core matter at least seven times – including that Stratas be removed from the appeal panel altogether.

Jason Unrau

Former Greenpeace co-director receives two million dollar U.S. award for disrupting oil and gas industry in Canada

According to a statement from The Climate Breakthrough Project, Berman won the award specifically for her outstanding work on “fossil fuel supply reduction,” or, put simply, blocking oil and gas projects in Canada and beyond.

Dylan Gibbons

Federal Court to hear six challenges to Trudeau’s approval of Trans Mountain Pipeline

The Federal Court of Appeal has decided that it will hear six challenges to the Trudeau government’s approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Alberta and Quebec premiers duke it out over equalization and pipelines

“If we don’t get pipelines we need & repeal of anti-Alberta legislation like C-48 & C-69, we will hold a referendum on equalization,” Kenney warned in a tweet.

Dylan Gibbons

TMX approved, Trudeau puts no limit on Indigenous ownership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians we could eat his climate action cake and have the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion too, approving the twinning of the TMX bitumen corridor from Edmonton to Vancouver.

Jason Unrau

