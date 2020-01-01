Construction begins on Trans Mountain pipeline in Kamloops, BC
A Trans Mountain project to build a pipeline to move oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. has reached a "key milestone" as construction has begun in Kamloops.
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is one step closer to becoming reality, as the court has chosen not to hear the five challenges that would have been presented by environmental and Indigenous rights groups in British Columbia.
The Supreme Court has dismissed B.C.’s appeal of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. The province was asking for jurisdiction over the project.
After losing every single seat in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dialled back his climate policy rhetoric.
According to Stratas’ latest decision, the First Nations’ application strayed well beyond addressing this core matter at least seven times – including that Stratas be removed from the appeal panel altogether.
According to a statement from The Climate Breakthrough Project, Berman won the award specifically for her outstanding work on “fossil fuel supply reduction,” or, put simply, blocking oil and gas projects in Canada and beyond.