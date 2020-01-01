Transphobia

Edmonton library trustee after calling CEO’s post ‘transphobic’

A former board member of the Edmonton Public Library claims that the library CEO asked her to resign after she requested an apology for “transphobic” post.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

U.K. PhD student to be investigated for “transphobia”

A PhD student at the University of Huddersfield has found himself the subject of a formal investigation after a complaint was filed against him for “transphobia.”

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

The new Snapchat gender filter has been called transphobic because of course it has

The filter actually makes people more accepting of the idea of gender fluidity and trans activism. Breathlessly screeching that this fun feature is “transphobic” can only have the opposite effect.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

It turns out the man behind the Tucker Carlson boycott is transphobic, racist, and anti-semitic

Angelo Carusone has used transphobic, racist, and anti-semitic language that’s much worse than the people he generally targets.

Carrie Ling Carrie Ling

Most Read transphobia