Parody accounts claim Canadian Tire uses a Nazi hate symbol in their logo

Canadian Tire has become embroiled in a controversy after their logo resembled that of a Nazi symbol that was made popular in ads run by Donald Trump's campaign.

Boris Johnson says US is a 'bastion of peace and freedom'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently called the United States a "bastion of peace and freedom" amid protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

WATCH: White House press secretary SLAMS Mitt Romney over his 'empty words' on race in America

Kayleigh McEnany had harsh words for Mitt Romney responding to a question about whether or not Trump agrees in with Mitt Romney's statement that he supports the core message of BLM.

Liberal media, Democrats lie about Trump saying it's a 'great day' for George Floyd because of job gains

A slew of Democrats and other left-leaning individuals attacked President Donald Trump on Friday for supposedly suggesting that George Floyd is "looking down from heaven" in gladness of the country's strong May jobs results and saying "this is a great day for him."

New poll finds some Canadians would prefer Trump as leader over Trudeau

A recent poll shows how many Canadians would rather have U.S. President Trump over our current Prime Minister Trudeau. The poll was conducted by Leger.

WATCH: Joe Biden says black voters who don't vote for him "ain't black"

Joe Biden is taking some heat after making a controversial statement on the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club.

Half million N95 masks to be shipped to Ontario despite Trump's order

A shipment of 500,000 N95 masks are set to arrive in Ontario this week after being held up at the border after President Trump issued an order to stop them.

Trump administration to provide cash for Americans amid COVID-19

The Trump administration will give out checks to Americans “in the next two weeks" to help Americans cope with the affects the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west braces for the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with help from Trump, Zuckerberg, Gates, Pence, the WHO, and the Federal Reserve.

BUSTED: Facebook labels Politico story ‘false’ after claiming Trump called coronavirus a hoax

A viral story by Politico falsely claiming that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax was shot down and flagged as a false claim after fact-checking site Check Your Fact labelled the story as false.

No, Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax

President Donald Trump addressed the coronavirus at a rally in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday, mentioning the Democratic Party’s effort to politicize the issue.

Couple in car runs two Trump-supporting boys off the road

A northwestern Indiana couple suffered a bout of road rage when they spotted two teenage boys with Trump flags attached to their bicycles.

Pigeons wearing MAGA hats fly through Las Vegas

Trump supporting pigeons have been spotted in Las Vegas this week. The birds were wearing MAGA that had been glued to their heads by Trump supporters.

