Twitter nukes satirical Trump video about CNN
Twitter disabled a satirical video posted by President Donald Trump that depicted mock news footage that made fun of CNN's coverage on the issue of race.
An American professor and Egyptologist posted a string of tweets on May 31, instructing people on how to properly topple monuments to the ground.
Conservative MPP for Scarborough-North Raymond Cho appeared at a charity donation ceremony on Wednesday in the form of a cardboard cutout.
Transgender YouTube star Blaire White has recently come under fire from social justice warriors, falsely accusing her of being a "white supremacist" and apparently sending direct messages to Twitter users containing the 'hard-r.'