Unemployment

Experts say extending CERB will cost an additional $64 billion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) would cost an additional $64 billion to the federal treasury.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Ford's Ontario loses 64,500 jobs while unemployment in every other province declines

May has been a surprisingly positive month for Canada's economy—unless you are from Ontario, of course, which has managed to lose 64,500 jobs.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

US unemployment climbs to 13.3 percent amid coronavirus pandemic

The US unemployment rate shockingly dropped to 13.3 percent in May, down from a record high in April, indicating that the nation's economy is making a comeback much faster than was originally expected.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

American jobless claims rise by another 2.1 million

This raises the total number of US workers who have filed jobless claims to over 40 million over the past two-and-a-half months.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Canadian employers having difficulty hiring due to CERB payouts

As businesses begin reopening, complete with new social distancing guidelines, some employers are finding it hard to entice staff to return to work.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Washington's unemployment insurance lost over $100 million to a Nigerian scam

Washington State was defrauded of hundreds of millions of dollars from the State Unemployment fund when officials fell for a Nigerian fraud scheme.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

New Brunswick reopening to foreign workers

New Brunswick’s ban on temporary foreign workers has been reversed nearly a month after it was announced.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Ford says Ontario businesses can refuse service to those who refuse to wear a face mask

Doug Ford spoke today and the emphasis was on the construction industry, contact tracing and reopening.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Trudeau government allows foreign worker permits while nearly 2.5 million Canadians are unemployed

The number of foreign workers hired in Canada since the WHO declaration of a worldwide pandemic on March 11 is not known.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Edmonton to temporarily lay off 900 more employees due to coronavirus

An additional 900 employees are being laid off in Edmonton due to coronavirus measures. This includes 450 transit operators.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Hunger rises while farmers destroy food due to US supply chain disruption

As the coronavirus crisis drags on and unemployment soars, lines at food banks across the US are lengthening.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Trudeau Liberals will continue to issue permits to foreign workers while Canada's unemployment skyrockets

Unemployment is excepted to hit 15 percent this summer.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Unemployment reaches 7.8 percent as over 1 MILLION Canadians without work in March

This is the single worst increase in 40-plus years of data, and puts Canadian unemployment at its highest unemployment rate since October 2011.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Kenney 'fully expects' Alberta unemployment to hit 'at least' 25 percent

The premier points to business closures and historical lows for oil prices as the culprit.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canadians can apply for emergency benefits TODAY

Canada Revenue Agency opens today for applications from Canadians for the new federal emergency aid benefit for those who lost their job.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read unemployment