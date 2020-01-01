Google apologizes for mysterious disappearance of Winston Churchill's image
Google has now openly apologized for making Winston Churchill's image temporarily unavailable when using the search engine.
As several young people gathered outside to scrub graffiti off a memorial, others also gathered around to criticize them for not allowing the vandalism to remain there for a single day.
While there have been court challenges in the UK and Ireland, Canada has yet to see a test of their coronavirus restrictions.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson was dismissed from St. Thomas hospital following a bout with coronavirus.