Google apologizes for mysterious disappearance of Winston Churchill's image

Google has now openly apologized for making Winston Churchill's image temporarily unavailable when using the search engine.

Collin Jones

'Far-right' British protestor carried to safety by Black Lives Matter activist

Saturday was a long day of protest and violence in London, as thousands of British people took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd that happened in late May.

Collin Jones

Protesters demand the take-down of Gandhi statue—charge him with racism

Leftist activists in Britain are demanding the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester.

Collin Jones

WATCH: Graffiti cleaners harassed for cleaning anti-police, Black Lives Matter graffiti

As several young people gathered outside to scrub graffiti off a memorial, others also gathered around to criticize them for not allowing the vandalism to remain there for a single day.

Collin Jones

The coronavirus crisis is a story of wasted resources

From public health priorities, to foreign aid, to academic bailouts, the amount of tax-funded cash wasted in the last few months amount to billions.

Sumantra Maitra

UK PM Boris Johnson orders an end to reliance on Chinese imports

Boris Johnson has ordered civil servants to put an end to the UK's dependence on essential medical supplies and other necessary imports from China.

Sam Edwards

Knighthood for Captain Tom Moore, who raised £33 million for the NHS doing laps around his garden

The 100-year-old World War II veteran, who raised money for the National Health Service by doing laps around his garden, is soon to be knighted by the Queen.

Libby Emmons

Canada needs a challenge to coronavirus lockdowns to defend Charter freedoms

While there have been court challenges in the UK and Ireland, Canada has yet to see a test of their coronavirus restrictions.

Andrew Mahon

UK Police classify kiss on the cheek as sexual assault

In today's overzealous climate, where every action is policed and monitored, a kiss is rebranded as assault and police are marshaled to investigate it.

Libby Emmons

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce baby boy's birth

Mother and baby are both well after a Wednesday morning delivery at a London hospital. A spokesperson said the couple were "thrilled" with the birth of their "healthy baby boy."

Libby Emmons

UK coronavirus vaccine to begin human trials for potential fall availability

Oxford University has been working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, it will begin human trials, announced Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was dismissed from St. Thomas hospital following a bout with coronavirus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

It was reported that Johnson had taken oxygen while in the ICU, though he did not require a ventilator and he was always conscious.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

PM Johnson given oxygen support, spends night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsened, Sky News reports.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Boris Johnson moved to Intensive Care Unit due to coronavirus

"On the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

