United Nations

Speaker of the House orders portraits of past speakers removed due to racism

Portraits that honour former House speakers who served the Confederacy were ordered to be taken down by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Trudeau won't say if voting against Jagmeet Singh's motion is racist or not

"Recognizing systemic discrimination is the important first step towards being able to address it and ensure better opportunities," said Trudeau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau receives FEWER U.N. VOTES than Stephen Harper did in 2010

To the surprise of some, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper actually managed to collect more votes for his bid for the UN Security Council seat in 2010.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau FAILS to win seat on UN Security Council

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost his bid for Canada to secure a temporary seat on the UN Security Council.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau cares more about a worthless UN seat than he does about Canadians

"Even if Canada rarely sided against our allies and voted with China (always possible under Trudeau), our allies would simply vote against it, cancelling it out."

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

BREAKING: Trudeau says Opposition parties calling him a dictator is 'irresponsible'

Trudeau said that it was "somewhat irresponsible" for the Bloc and Conservatives to say we live in a dictatorship.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau suffers blow to security council dreams as India supports competitors

Trudeau's ambition of having a seat on the UN Security Council suffered another blow today as India looks certain to vote for either Ireland or Norway.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

The UN and WHO are in desperate need of fiscal transparency

The UN, WHO, and its various arms should not be immune from scrutiny when they call on governments to donate vital resources.

Becca Wertman Becca Wertman

Trudeau believes Canada is committing genocide. So why does he want a genocidal state on the UN Security Council?

"He is simultaneously claiming that Canada is a genocidal state, and claiming that Canada is a beacon to the world that deserves a UN Security Council seat."

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

UN Security Council fails to condemn China's actions against Hong Kong

China’s domestic legislation was raised by the US, but the conversation stopped when China and Russia objected to discussing the issue at the Security Council.

Leonardo Briceno Leonardo Briceno

WATCH: Trudeau hosts UN video conference for global coronavirus recovery plan

The United Nations is holding a conference on Thursday that will be hoping to develop an economic recovery plan for a post-pandemic world.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canadian tax dollars may be funding groups with terrorist links through UN relief package

Tax dollars are being spent on non-governmental organizations that have ties to Canadian designated terrorist organizations and anti-Israel projects.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau announces meeting with UN, will look into giving asylum seekers immigrant status

Trudeau touched on how Canadian jobs and businesses were dependent on international business, saying that Canada "can't wait for others to act."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

The UN pushes for abortion—the US pushes back

Defending life and resetting the US' international priorities on a path where all life is safeguarded is a trademark of this administration.

Mattea Merta Mattea Merta

BREAKING: Trudeau falls short of echoing US condemnation of China's Hong Kong power grab

Trudeau addressed a need to ramp-up testing and contact tracing. He did not condemn Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong's freedoms.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

