America is cancelled

The mob always thinks it is on the side of justice. But the mob doesn’t think, it cannot reason, it cannot consider, it can only act, with more and more brutal results.

Police reform bill proposed by Senate GOP—Senator Scott adds that 'the nation is not racist'

Senate Republicans revealed their "Justice Act" police reform bill on Wednesday, which intends to hold police officers accountable.

Trudeau gov't forced to release border data, attacked for lack of transparency

The House of Commons' health committee has demanded that the government publicly release data regarding travel restrictions on the Canada-US border.

Theatre won’t survive the woke brigade

Many of the trends we see in society now originated on campuses and in the arts. Perhaps that is why it’s just so terrifying to see our American theatre fold in on itself like a dying star.

Officer shot while trying to enforce social distancing

A Baltimore Police officer was shot after responding to a party that was taking place despite social distancing orders.

American Jews looking to Israel as anti-Semitism in the US rises

More American Jews applied to or inquired about immigrating to Israel in May than in any single month over the last two decades due to coronavirus and rising anti-Semitism.

Canada-US border closure extended another month

All non-essential travel will remain forbidden from crossing over the Canada-US border until the end of July.

There’s been decades of class warfare—Now, the chickens are home to roost

Problems of democracy cannot easily, by their nature, be solved democratically. Instead, times come, as they have in Hong Kong and America, when the tree of liberty must be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

Prince Andrew asked to testify as a witness in Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew has been formally asked to speak at the Jeffrey Epstein inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the BBC.

On D-Day anniversary, George Floyd protestors deface statues of Churchill and Lincoln

On this 76th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy in World War II, protestors in London defaced a statue of William Churchill and another of Abraham Lincoln.

Leftist journalist falsely accuses Jack Posobiec of spreading fake news

The Daily Beast, a site best known for peddling Trump-Russia hoaxes for years, does not seem to have done any original reporting other than obtaining a denial from a government spokesman.

POLL: Almost two-thirds of young Americans at least partially support riots, arson

This comes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged ‘protesters’ to bring "heat-resistant gloves."

Leftist ideology has left young men searching for meaning in destruction

Young people are ignorant of any historical context. And a lack of purpose eventually erodes work ethic, personal responsibility, and morphs into lawlessness.

New poll results undermine narrative that conservatives are anti-gay

The idea of near-majority support for gay marriage among Republicans would have been unthinkable as recently as 2010, but it is now the reality per a new poll.

AOC appears to encourage rioting and looting with Instagram post

The socialist congresswoman has posted one tweet calling for a de-escalation of violence.

