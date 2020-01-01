America is cancelled
The mob always thinks it is on the side of justice. But the mob doesn’t think, it cannot reason, it cannot consider, it can only act, with more and more brutal results.
Many of the trends we see in society now originated on campuses and in the arts. Perhaps that is why it’s just so terrifying to see our American theatre fold in on itself like a dying star.
Problems of democracy cannot easily, by their nature, be solved democratically. Instead, times come, as they have in Hong Kong and America, when the tree of liberty must be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants.
This comes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged ‘protesters’ to bring "heat-resistant gloves."