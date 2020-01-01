U of T students will be returning to school in September as usual, but the layout of the school year will be much different than it was before the pandemic.
Student unions across the country have faced expense and harassment scandals. It’s time they had more accountability.
Toronto police are now investigating the third instance of human feces and urine being tossed on to Toronto university students.
Hillel U of T spokesperson says apology was insufficient at addressing ‘underlying antisemitism’.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!