University Of Toronto

University of Toronto releases plan for students to return to classes

U of T students will be returning to school in September as usual, but the layout of the school year will be much different than it was before the pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Can Canadian student unions be fixed?

Student unions across the country have faced expense and harassment scandals. It’s time they had more accountability.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

Toronto fecal terrorist strikes again: Suspect drops bucket of human waste on third student

Toronto police are now investigating the third instance of human feces and urine being tossed on to Toronto university students.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

U of T Student Union apologized for opposing kosher food on campus, Hillel spokesperson says not enough

Hillel U of T spokesperson says apology was insufficient at addressing ‘underlying antisemitism’.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

Most Read university-of-toronto