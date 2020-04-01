Fauci says of coronavirus vaccine 'it will be when not if'
The top infectious disease expert for the United States government said “it will be when and not if” there is going to be a coronavirus vaccine.
Speaking via tweet, Trump said that "Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available."
A new vaccine created by Moderna Inc. has shown promising results in its early-stage trial, showing little signs of side effects.
Trudeau said a vaccine will be extremely important to getting back to normal, but noted that treatments that are not a vaccine could also be an option for helping return normalcy.