Vaccines

Fauci says of coronavirus vaccine 'it will be when not if'

The top infectious disease expert for the United States government said “it will be when and not if” there is going to be a coronavirus vaccine.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Norwegian study posits that coronavirus 'spike protein' was lab created

An article that appeared in Forbes cites a former MI6 director saying that the coronavirus' "Spike protein" was made in a lab, per a Norwegian study on vaccine research.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Deputy PM Freeland says 'safe restart' of economy won't happen any time soon

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that a “safe restart” of the Canadian economy will take at least six to eight months.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Trump asks schools not to wait for coronavirus vaccine before reopening

Speaking via tweet, Trump said that "Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available."

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Ford announces 'groundbreaking' research projects, including coronavirus vaccine

"My friends, any of these are ground-breaking projects. They have the potential to be a game changer—not just for Ontario, but for Canada and the entire world,” the premier said.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Alberta Premier Kenney says he will not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said that he would not make a coronavirus vaccine mandatory.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Experiments on monkeys suggest that antibodies offer immunity against coronavirus reinfection

Two coronavirus studies in monkeys offer encouraging evidence that surviving the virus could result in immunity from reinfection.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

New trial vaccine creates antibodies to fight coronavirus

A new vaccine created by Moderna Inc. has shown promising results in its early-stage trial, showing little signs of side effects.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Trump official confident that coronavirus vaccine will be ready by end of 2020

Dr. Moncef Slaoui said that he feels confident that the US will be able to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine by the end of 2020.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WHO warns that coronavirus may never go away

Public health officials believe that the coronavirus may take years to contain, and may never fully disappear.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer launched human trials for coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has officially begun human testing of an experimental vaccine in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: Trudeau says he will have to 'reflect' on mandatory coronavirus vaccine for Canadians

Trudeau said a vaccine will be extremely important to getting back to normal, but noted that treatments that are not a vaccine could also be an option for helping return normalcy.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

60 percent of Canadians in favour of mandatory vaccines, Liberal voters more in favour than Conservatives

Canadians are now split as to whether the vaccine should be mandatory or not—a potentially frightening government overreach to some, and a necessary step to return to normalcy for others.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Unhinged maniac professor chooses identity politics over coronavirus vaccine

An Oxford Women's Studies prof doesn't want a vaccine to be found in Britain, because... identity politics?

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

UK coronavirus vaccine to begin human trials for potential fall availability

Oxford University has been working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, it will begin human trials, announced Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read vaccines