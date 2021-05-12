Vancouver

Most BC residents would ban foreigners from purchasing real estate, according to new poll

A recent BC poll finds that over 3-in-4 residents are for a regulation that would stop the majority of foreigners from purchasing Canadian real estate.

Sam Edwards

Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue vandalized, petition asks for its removal

The Gassy Jack monument in Gastown, Vancouver was defaced with red paint on Tuesday, in protest against the historical figure.

Sam Edwards

George Vancouver statue vandalized in city of Vancouver

The statue of George Vancouver was defiled overnight Wednesday with graffiti and paint outside Vancouver's City Hall, according to Global News.

Quinn Patrick

Police budgets being reviewed in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Victoria

Politicians in several of Canada’s major cities are agreeing to listen to protestors and activists calls for a response to police brutality and racism.

Sam Edwards

Vancouver woman asked to stop singing in support of front line workers

A woman who would sing from her balcony each night at 7 p.m. to show her support for frontline workers amid the pandemic has been asked to stop by police.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Trudeau minister doesn't know difference between a grenade launcher and a historic cannon

Video has emerged of Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair confusing a grenade launcher and a historic cannon placed in Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Vancouver transit police looking for suspect involved in violent attack on bus

After a man violently attacked a woman on a bus, Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect.

Sam Edwards

WATCH: Insect sting expert gets stung by 'Murder Hornet'

"The pain is excruciating. It feels like someone has shot a red hot poker into your arm and does not remove it for close to six hours," said Peterson.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

'Murder Hornet' reaches North America, reported on Vancouver Island

The hornets have reportedly been seen as far north as Vancouver Island.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Dead baby found inside portable washroom in downtown Vancouver

A dead baby was found inside a portable washroom on Hastings Street near Main in downtown Vancouver's Eastside on Wednesday night.

Barrett Wilson

WATCH: Vancouver man spits on elevator buttons

A statement from the man provided by his lawyer calls his own actions "inexcusable."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canucks' anthem singer uses song to uplift health care workers

Mark Donnelly who often sings the national anthem before Vancouver Canuck's games sang during one of Vancouver's nightly tributes to health-care workers.

Quinn Patrick

Trump refuses to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security

President Trump has made a statement on Twitter, saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their security paid for them by the U.S. taxpayer.

Nico Johnson

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

Quinn Patrick

Gas prices expected to spike amid pipeline protests

Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.

Quinn Patrick

