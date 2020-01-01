The Gassy Jack monument in Gastown, Vancouver was defaced with red paint on Tuesday, in protest against the historical figure.
The statue of George Vancouver was defiled overnight Wednesday with graffiti and paint outside Vancouver's City Hall, according to Global News.
Scott Moe posted a tweet supporting the right to protest peacefully but not to vandalize war memorials. The province's NDP leader, Ryan Meili, disagreed.
Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.
