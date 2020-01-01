Vandalism

Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue vandalized, petition asks for its removal

The Gassy Jack monument in Gastown, Vancouver was defaced with red paint on Tuesday, in protest against the historical figure.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

George Vancouver statue vandalized in city of Vancouver

The statue of George Vancouver was defiled overnight Wednesday with graffiti and paint outside Vancouver's City Hall, according to Global News.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

NDP leader outraged that Saskatchewan premier doesn't support vandalizing war memorials

Scott Moe posted a tweet supporting the right to protest peacefully but not to vandalize war memorials. The province's NDP leader, Ryan Meili, disagreed.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

