Vaughan

Ontario town Vaughan petitioned for name change due to racist past

An online petition is collecting signatures with the hopes of renaming the city of Vaughan, Ontario after complaints about the man it was named after.

Sam Edwards

Some Vaughan, Ontario residents want to change city's name due to racist history

Calls to change the name of the City of Vaughan are surfacing as more people learn that it was named after a slave owner.

Sam Edwards

Doug Ford visits auto part manufacturer, delivers 1000 new respirator masks

These masks are important as they are crucially similar to the desperately needed N95 masks.

Nico Johnson

York Regional Police release images of victim’s injuries in ‘appalling’ Vaughan home invasion

The Police have released images of the victim of a violent home invasion in Vaughan.

Ali Taghva

