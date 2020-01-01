Eat meat to save the world
A recent New York Times article claims that “If you care about the working poor, about racial justice, and about climate change, you have to stop eating animals.” This isn’t quite right.
Rock n’ Roll legend Meat Loaf announced he will become a vegan recently, stating that he’ll give up his carnivorous habits.
A British daycare has faced criticism after it introduced a vegan-only menu for the enrolled children.
While the ‘Rebel Burger’ is 100 percent plant based, there is still a big problem: the burger doesn’t have its own meat-free grill.
Originally born Hansel Marion DeBartolo III, Sexy Vegan, who had his name legally changed and tattooed across his forehead, has been charged with one count of sexual assault on an animal and posting the video on social media.
The Beyond Meat website has quietly removed a likely inaccurate statistic that purported to show that eating meat increases the likeliness of developing heart disease by 21 per cent and getting cancer by 16 per cent.