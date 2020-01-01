Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter, calling the meeting “shameful”.
The interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, is visiting Canada today and plans to sit down with Prime Minister Trudeau.
I know you’re not supposed to review a TV show on the basis of a single episode, but I don’t think I’m going to make it past episode one of the second season of Jack Ryan.
In a press release last Friday, UNICEF announced its pledge to assist more than 2.8 million Venezuelans following the collaboration…
