Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
A protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on a critical route to eastern Canada.
CN Rail is ceasing operations of its whole network east of Toronto due to ongoing anti-pipeline protests close to Belleville, Ont.
VIA Rail has announced that it is suspending travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal as a result of the ongoing blockade by anti-pipeline protestors.