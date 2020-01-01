Warren Kinsella’s $1-million lawsuit against Project Cactus ‘leaker’ ends in settlement
Warren Kinsella sued former employee Aziza Mohammed for allegedly leaking to the press Daisy Group’s hiring by CPC to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s PPC.
In the wake of the bombshell revelations that Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party of Canada hired Warren Kinsella to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party, new questions have come to the surface about the July 2019 mass resignation of the Elmwood-Transcona PPC board.