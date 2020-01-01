Warren Kinsella

Warren Kinsella’s $1-million lawsuit against Project Cactus ‘leaker’ ends in settlement

Warren Kinsella sued former employee Aziza Mohammed for allegedly leaking to the press Daisy Group’s hiring by CPC to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s PPC.

Jason Unrau

New questions raised in PPC riding association’s resignations in light of CPC allegedly hiring Kinsella to attack party

In the wake of the bombshell revelations that Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party of Canada hired Warren Kinsella to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party, new questions have come to the surface about the July 2019 mass resignation of the Elmwood-Transcona PPC board.

Anna Slatz

