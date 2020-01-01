Washington State

Seattle's new occupiers recreate the social problems of Seattle inside their cop-free zone

CHOP activists are creating a place to put drug addicts to keep them away from the good activists. CHOP suffers from the same social ills as Seattle itself.

Ari Hoffman

Arrested Seattle protestors won't be prosecuted, but sent to counselling by group inside CHOP

Protestors in Seattle will not face charges but will be diverted to other treatment options. These include Choose 180, one of the groups currently occupying CHOP.

Ari Hoffman

Seattle councilwoman blames shooting on 'right-wing' attackers with no evidence

Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant has pinned the Saturday shooting in Seattle's autonomous zone as a "right-wing attack," despite any evidence at all.

Collin Jones

WATCH: Seattle's autonomous zone had a segregated black-only zone—and it was guarded by white people

Seattle's autonomous zone organized a segregated protest on Friday, to celebrate Juneteenth. It organized a blacks-only area that is guarded and monitored by white people.

Collin Jones

Business owners in Seattle's occupied zone report threats against their safety

Interviews with local business owners and hired security companies have revealed that there are threats against businesses and residents in the CHOP.

Ari Hoffman

Seattle occupiers block roads in occupied zone despite agreement with city

After the City of Seattle erected more permanent barriers to enclose the occupied zone for protestors, those activists have blocked roads again.

Ari Hoffman

Businesses and residents suffer in silence as chaos reigns in Seattle's armed occupation zone

Despite media reports that everything is fine within the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, both business and owners and residents report being afraid.

Ari Hoffman

Seattle's occupied zone sees chaos, assaults, and medical emergencies overnight

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has descended into even more chaos this week, as their "justice system" openly assaulted a journalist and their Antifa medics were forced to rush someone out of the zone due to a medical emergency.

Collin Jones

LARP Farm: The ambitious gardeners and their noble gardening efforts in the CHAZ

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle has made significant strides in planting and growing their own vegetables amid efforts to really put the "autonomous" in "autonomous zone."

Collin Jones

WATCH: Andy Ngo explains the anarchy in Seattle's 'autonomous zone' on Fox News

The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo joined Martha MacCallum Fox for her show "The Story" on Thursday night to discuss the events unfolding in Seattle this week.

Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Seattle mayor compares armed occupation of her own city to a 'block party'

Police in Seattle returned to the the East Precinct which was abandoned when Antifa-led protestors took over a six-block area of the city earlier this week.

Ari Hoffman and Libby Emmons

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the so-called 'warlord' of Seattle’s autonomous zone

When asked what the endgame of the occupation was, they said, "to keep the peace and unity, honestly, that's it. We're going to keep pushing that, there's nothing but that."

Ari Hoffman

Washington State Governor Inslee unaware that downtown Seattle is occupied by BLM, Antifa

When Governor Inslee was asked about the occupation of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in downtown Seattle by protestors he claimed to be unaware of it.

Libby Emmons

Demands emerge from protestors claiming to be in Seattle's Capital Hill Autonomous Zone

A group claiming to be the leadership of occupiers of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have published a list of demands for a return of the area.

Ari Hoffman

BREAKING: Antifa mob planning to take over more Seattle neighbourhoods

Following the surrender of the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department, a source on the ground says that other precincts are preparing to be the next targets.

Ari Hoffman

