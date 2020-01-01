Seattle's new occupiers recreate the social problems of Seattle inside their cop-free zone
CHOP activists are creating a place to put drug addicts to keep them away from the good activists. CHOP suffers from the same social ills as Seattle itself.
Seattle's autonomous zone organized a segregated protest on Friday, to celebrate Juneteenth. It organized a blacks-only area that is guarded and monitored by white people.
The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has descended into even more chaos this week, as their "justice system" openly assaulted a journalist and their Antifa medics were forced to rush someone out of the zone due to a medical emergency.
When asked what the endgame of the occupation was, they said, "to keep the peace and unity, honestly, that's it. We're going to keep pushing that, there's nothing but that."