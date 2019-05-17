Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver
An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.
A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday in Newfoundland. The accident took place close to Memorial University’s St. John’s campus.
The internet has dubbed him ‘Speedo-man’ after a video posted shows a man skiing down residential streets being pulled by a pick up truck.
The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many stranded. Shocking photos and videos are pouring in.
An annual snowball fight held at the University of British Columbia has been postponed due to a bombardment of snow.