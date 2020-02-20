Wet&#039;suwet&#039;en

Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached

A blockade in a Mohawk community is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Sam Edwards

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.

Spencer Fernando

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Sam Edwards

In seeking to please everyone, Trudeau has pleased no one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to appease law-breakers while also not upsetting everyday Canadians, leaving no one happy.

Kevin Geenen

CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades

CN and Canadian Pacific, have been sharing each other’s rail lines to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving despite protest blockades.

Quinn Patrick

As anti-pipeline blockades continue, grocery stores are starting to run out of goods

Some grocery stores are beginning to feel the burden of Canada’s rail blockades, which have brought the country to nearly a full stoppage for weeks.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

The very high cost for repudiating the rule of law

There is a great cost to the #ShutDownCanada anti-pipeline protestors being allowed to break the law with impunity.

John Carpay

Wet’suwet’en matriarch upset with anti-pipeline protestors

Rita George, a Wet’suwet’en hereditary subchief has decided to voice her opinion about the anti-pipeline protestors who aren’t with the community.

Quinn Patrick

Trudeau calls for end of blockades

Trudeau officially called for the blockades to come down. “All Canadians are paying the price… Essential goods cannot get to where they need to go. The situation where it currently stands is unacceptable and untenable,” said Trudeau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau’s offer to swap RCMP for Indigenous cops is turned down by Wet’suwet’en chief

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are sticking to their demands of the withdrawal of the RCMP from their land before meeting with government leaders.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau to hold meeting with premiers over anti-pipeline blockades

Prime Minister Trudeau will hold a meeting with the Canadian premiers to update what the government’s plan to deal with anti-pipeline protestors blockades

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Quebec man confronts anti-pipeline blockaders

A frustrated Quebec man confronted protestors at a railway in Quebec Thursday, giving blockaders an earful about the damage they have done to the economy.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

CN Rail obtains injunction to remove blockade in Quebec

CN Rail has acquired an injunction to remove a blockade on the rails of Montreal’s South Shore and police will use force if necessary.

Sam Edwards

RCMP offer to withdraw from Wet’suwet’en territory

The RCMP offered to leave their position on Wet’suwet’en territory—a move Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says he’s hopeful will lead to a resolution.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Wet’suwet’en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline

The blockades continue throughout Canada with protestors carrying signs that say things like “Stand with Wet’suwet’en” and “Wet’suwet’en Strong”

Sam Edwards

