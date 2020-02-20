Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached
A blockade in a Mohawk community is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to appease law-breakers while also not upsetting everyday Canadians, leaving no one happy.
Rita George, a Wet’suwet’en hereditary subchief has decided to voice her opinion about the anti-pipeline protestors who aren’t with the community.
A frustrated Quebec man confronted protestors at a railway in Quebec Thursday, giving blockaders an earful about the damage they have done to the economy.