Wet Markets

City of Wuhan finally bans eating wild and exotic animals

The city of Wuhan has banned eating wild animals and cash is being offered to Chinese farmers to stop breeding exotic animals.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

The WHO supports reopening China's wet markets

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is applying pressure on the WHO after they supported the re-opening of the Chinese wet markets.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Chinese wet markets remain open despite connection to coronavirus

Pangolins and bats have been linked to the coronavirus, and are among the creatures sold in China’s wet markets. Yet reports have surfaced that the markets are still open.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

