The city of Wuhan has banned eating wild animals and cash is being offered to Chinese farmers to stop breeding exotic animals.
The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is applying pressure on the WHO after they supported the re-opening of the Chinese wet markets.
Pangolins and bats have been linked to the coronavirus, and are among the creatures sold in China’s wet markets. Yet reports have surfaced that the markets are still open.
