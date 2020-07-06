WHO

Canadian government report claims WHO praised China too easily

Government researches have stated in a report that the WHO praised the Chinese regime's handling of the pandemic too quickly.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Scientists warn WHO that coronavirus could be airborne

In an open letter, 239 scientists from all over the world shared evidence with the WHO suggesting that people can be infected by smaller particles.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau hints at plan for second wave as WHO says pandemic is 'not even close to being over'

Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros told media on Monday that the coronavirus "is not even close to being over," expressing concern over the virus' acceleration in certain regions across the globe.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WHO predicts that early reopenings will result in 'immediate second peak'

The WHO has issued a warning for countries intending to lift their lockdown measures that they could see COVID-19 cases have an "immediate second peak."

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau's top doctor finally admits government waited too long to close borders

The Trudeau government did not ban foreign travel until March 18, a full week after the WHO declared a global pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Conservative MP RIPS Trudeau over pandemic stockpile failure

Kelly Block, Conservative MP for Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek, roasted Minister of Health Patty Hajdu over the Liberal's failure to maintain a national PPE stockpile.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau pledges support for WHO, praises global organizations

"We will continue to support the WHO, even as we look for improvements to our multilateral systems," said Trudeau, defending the organization.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Trudeau minister defends WHO, says they should not question China

International Development Minister Karina Gould went to bat for WHO yesterday, saying that it was not their place to question China's role in the pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Trudeau refuses to acknowledge Taiwan as a country, bows to China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to acknowledge Taiwan's statehood, instead falling back on Canada's "One China Policy."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Coronavirus vaccine being tested in China could soon be tested in Canada

A vaccine for the coronavirus developed by a group of Chinese researchers has reached the human trial stage in China, and researchers hope to bring the testing to Canada, too, according to a recent statement by the National Research Council of Canada.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trudeau Liberals may use your taxpayer dollars to reward the CCP-corrupted WHO

You can clearly see that the WHO has been corrupted by the CCP, as it is simply a fact based on all the evidence.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

WHO demands that US restore funding

The World Health Organization reached out to the US government on Wednesday to ask them to reconsider their recent suspension of funding.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WHO claims coronavirus didn't originate in lab despite recent revelations

WHO said that the coronavirus was not lab made, but notes that they are still unsure of how the virus managed to spread from animals to humans.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Governor receives backlash after including booze in coronavirus care packages

Mike Sonko, Governor of Nairobi, Kenya, has taking some heat recently after making the decision to include alcohol in care packages for coronavirus.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau's admiration of China and WHO will damage Canada forever

The government continues to follow the WHO, and continues to give money to that failed and discredited organization.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Trending in who