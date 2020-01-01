Winnipeg

Canada's mayors should take a lesson in budgeting from their citizens

If mayors aren’t willing to demonstrate true sacrifices then it’s hard to imagine why other levels of government should consider their requests in the first place.

Colin Craig Colin Craig

Terminally ill Winnipeg cancer patient denied visits from family

As with many families throughout Manitoba, Francisco-Critica has been unable to see her 80-year-old father in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

RCMP charge eight travellers for breaking non-essential travel order in Manitoba

Over the long weekend, there were eight people charged for breaking public health orders in Manitoba.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

'Unprovoked' Winnipeg hammer attack hospitalizes two men

Winnipeg Police say a man started his attack near the Millennium Library at around 3:10 pm in what is currently believed to be an uprovoked incident on random civilians.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Man violently assaults two senior citizens in Manitoba long-term care home

A man who broke into a senior's home has been arrested, his robbery turned violent after he punched 94-year-old in the face and attacked an 81-year-old.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

16-year-old suspected of stealing vehicle found stuck in garbage bin

A teen believed to be in connection with a Winnipeg car jacking that turned violent was discovered stuck inside a garbage can on Monday.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada's National Microbiology Lab confirms three staff infected with coronavirus

The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg has had a scare after two of their staff and one of their close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Winnipeg police shoot and kill teen girl

A sixteen-year-old girl died after she was shot by Winnipeg police while driving a stolen SUV involved in a Liquor Mart robbery.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student

Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau spends up to $47 per dozen doughnuts, taxpayer foots the bill

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been criticized for splashing taxpayer money on luxury doughnuts this week in Winnipeg.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

WATCH: Winnipeg Constable calls handgun ban ‘nonsense’

Const. Rob Carver debunked the idea of a handgun ban to media today, describing the notion as “nonsense.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Winnipeg breaks own homicide record with 42nd death

Manitoba’s capital has broken its own homicide record set in 2011.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Winnipeg mayor meets Chinese ambassador, gets shredded on Twitter

The mayor of Winnipeg thought it would be smart to tweet out a photo of him looking happy to meet China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

WATCH: Brazen liquor store thefts show disturbing breakdown in rule of law

Government-run Liquor Mart thefts in Manitoba are just as bad as at the LCBO in Ontario, if not worse.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

