Mom celebrates her teen's puberty-blocker induced early menopause

A mom took to the internet to croon with pride for her 15-year-old child who is undergoing early, medically induced, menopause.

Libby Emmons

UN sees increase in global domestic violence due to effects of coronavirus

While they might not be emergency room patients, women and children in abusive homes are falling victim to a side effect of the infectious spread of COVID-19.

Leonardo Briceno

Malaysia asks women to shoulder burden of coronavirus

Malaysia instructed its women to keep the peace by refraining from "nagging," using a cutesy voice, wearing make-up and dressing up while stuck at home.

Erin Perse

Cosmo offers choking as a sexy way to relieve boredom of quarantine

“Breath play,” otherwise known as “depriving your partner of oxygen during sex,” has led to death by asphyxiation, strangulation, and choking injuries.

Libby Emmons

Domestic violence increases with accelerating coronavirus curve

Canada should take note from domestic violence increases in countries that are ahead of the coronavirus curve, and act now to ensure women and children are protected.

Erin Perse

Women are empowered through the family structure

The family is a place where both women and children across all borders can be empowered, their security enhanced, and peace realized. The UN must advocate for families.

Mattea Merta

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

Kristen Monique

Radical trans activists silence women’s speech in peace-loving Vermont

Vermont was once a bastion for feminist liberties, and though trans activists wish to stop us from speaking, we will not be silenced.

Sherri Glebus

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

Kristen Monique

Women often choose ‘women’s work’—get over it

Among women, 81 percent feel pressure to take charge of the home front, with the main responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare falling squarely in their laps.

Libby Emmons

Scotland to become the first country to provide free sanitary products to women

Scottish parliamentarians plan on taking the war on “period poverty” to another level.

David King

The United Nations cares more about ‘sexist’ language than the real oppression of women

The United Nations spends more time virtue signalling over the most inconsequential subjects while blithely ignoring actual oppression.

Ian Miles Cheong

Women in British hospitals who complain about biological males in their space may be removed under new guidelines

In order to make trans persons feel comfortable in hospitals, the NHS is set to kick women out of their own spaces.

Libby Emmons

Quebec mayor blames councillors flip-flop on menstrual cycle

A mayor of a small town in the province of Quebec has apologized after he said that the female councillors made legislative decisions due to them menstruating.

Nico Johnson

New national women’s initiative aims to tackle big issue topics

Canada: Powered by Women is a new national initiative designed to bring women together through social media to have political discussions about big issues.

Terry Newman

