The UN and WHO are in desperate need of fiscal transparency

The UN, WHO, and its various arms should not be immune from scrutiny when they call on governments to donate vital resources.

Becca Wertman

WHO reverses yesterday's guidance that asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is 'very rare'

The WHO walked back the claim it made just yesterday that asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is “very rare," now calling it "really complex" instead.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: WHO says asymptomatic spread of coronavirus 'very rare'

After months of lockdown, quarantine, and self-isolation on the advice of the WHO, they now said that the spread of the virus from those who do not have symptoms is in fact very rare.

Libby Emmons

Newly released documents show that China delayed release of coronavirus data to the WHO

New information shows that China deliberately held off on sharing their date regarding coronavirus with the World Health Organization.

Quinn Patrick

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing in taking on Twitter

Who is fact checking the fact checkers? This is the envelope Trump is pushing. And whatever one might think about the actual Morning Joe theory being floated, Trump’s move is kind of brilliant.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Trudeau's top doctor finally admits government waited too long to close borders

The Trudeau government did not ban foreign travel until March 18, a full week after the WHO declared a global pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Conservative MP RIPS Trudeau over pandemic stockpile failure

Kelly Block, Conservative MP for Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek, roasted Minister of Health Patty Hajdu over the Liberal's failure to maintain a national PPE stockpile.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

China denounces support for Taiwan from US and other WHO members

The Chinese envoy denounced support shown from the United States and other countries for Taiwan on Tuesday.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau pledges support for WHO, praises global organizations

"We will continue to support the WHO, even as we look for improvements to our multilateral systems," said Trudeau, defending the organization.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Trudeau minister defends WHO, says they should not question China

International Development Minister Karina Gould went to bat for WHO yesterday, saying that it was not their place to question China's role in the pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trump freezes WHO funding over China collusion, demands reforms

Trump highlights the many "serious concerns" found in a review regarding the WHO, due to their "alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

China relents and opens up to investigation of coronavirus origins

China is now agreeing to have a WHO independent investigation conducted on the source of the coronavirus in the wake of international pressures.

Leonardo Briceno

Canada joins over 100 nations in calling for investigation into China's coronavirus outbreak

More than 110 countries, including Canada, have joined with Australia in pushing for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Collin Jones

How the abortion industry has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic

While many countries have been looking for PPE, Canada, the United States, and others have decided to allow abortion facilities—which use vital PPE—to remain open.

Mattea Merta

WHO warns that coronavirus may never go away

Public health officials believe that the coronavirus may take years to contain, and may never fully disappear.

Collin Jones

