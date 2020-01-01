Trudeau government files reveal details about pathogen shipment sent to China
Recently released documents have revealed details about a shipment of deadly pathogens in 2019 from Canada's National Microbiology Lab to China
WHO said that the coronavirus was not lab made, but notes that they are still unsure of how the virus managed to spread from animals to humans.
It is not certain that the deadly pathogen that's infecting and killing our loved ones originated from a lab in China, but China has lied about everything and they lie to us still.
Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.