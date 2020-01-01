Wuhan

Trudeau government files reveal details about pathogen shipment sent to China

Recently released documents have revealed details about a shipment of deadly pathogens in 2019 from Canada's National Microbiology Lab to China

Collin Jones

Norwegian study posits that coronavirus 'spike protein' was lab created

An article that appeared in Forbes cites a former MI6 director saying that the coronavirus' "Spike protein" was made in a lab, per a Norwegian study on vaccine research.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

City of Wuhan finally bans eating wild and exotic animals

The city of Wuhan has banned eating wild animals and cash is being offered to Chinese farmers to stop breeding exotic animals.

Sam Edwards

WHO claims coronavirus didn't originate in lab despite recent revelations

WHO said that the coronavirus was not lab made, but notes that they are still unsure of how the virus managed to spread from animals to humans.

Sam Edwards

How the potential lab origins of coronavirus went from conspiracy theory to US investigation

The idea that the coronavirus originated in a lab evolved from a conspiracy theory to a possibility in mainstream media and is now the subject of a US federal investigation.

Libby Emmons

Trudeau government gives $828,000 grant to Wuhan lab where virus may have originated

The Trudeau government is giving part of an $828,046 grant to a lab in China for a coronavirus research project.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Wuhan lifts travel restrictions after 11 weeks of lockdown

Wuhan has lifted their stringent travel restrictions after almost eleven weeks of coronavirus-related lockdown

Nico Johnson

As China’s lies unravel, questions reemerge about the origin of coronavirus

It is not certain that the deadly pathogen that's infecting and killing our loved ones originated from a lab in China, but China has lied about everything and they lie to us still.

Barrett Wilson

Chinese wet markets remain open despite connection to coronavirus

Pangolins and bats have been linked to the coronavirus, and are among the creatures sold in China’s wet markets. Yet reports have surfaced that the markets are still open.

Libby Emmons

Coronavirus expert from China warns second outbreak is imminent

A coronavirus expert from China is warning the world that China will face a second outbreak due to a large flock of people who are returning from abroad.

Nico Johnson

Is China’s progress on coronavirus real?

President Trump noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic “we've learned a lot about trusting other countries in a good way and a bad way.” He’s not wrong.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: Italy to be placed on FULL LOCKDOWN due to coronavirus pandemic

Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Woke Twitter claims it's racist to call coronavirus 'Wuhan virus' — it isn't

The talking heads in the media are expressing outrage over the term “Wuhan virus,” claiming that the colloquialism is racist.

Ian Miles Cheong

Democrats celebrate coronavirus outbreak at CPAC

A CPAC attendee was tested positive and was quarantined at a New Jersey hospital, which confirmed that he had been carrying the virus prior to attending the event.

Ian Miles Cheong

Chinese health officials dispute reports of Wuhan doctor’s death

The head of Wuchang’s city hospital in Wuhan,<br /> Dr. Liu Zhiming is still being treated for coronavirus according to health officials.

Quinn Patrick

