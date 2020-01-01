US Secretary of State demands that China release two Canadian citizens
Mike Pompeo is demanding that Beijing release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, calling China's charges against the Canadians "politically motivated."
Industry Committee pledged yesterday to review rules relating to the sale of Canadian energy companies.
China's envoy to Canada has said they appreciate Canada's treatment of the regime, and accused the United States of "smearing" his country.
The world has been tossed into a war it did not pick and did not want, fighting against a deadly coronavirus that originated in China.