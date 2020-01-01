Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State demands that China release two Canadian citizens

Mike Pompeo is demanding that Beijing release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, calling China's charges against the Canadians "politically motivated."

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Thousands defy ban in Hong Kong to attend Tiananmen vigil

Thousands of demonstrators have defied the ban in Hong Kong to attend a mass vigil in memory of Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown victims.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau can't answer whether or not he's afraid of Xi Jinping

When asked if he was afraid of Xi Jinping, Trudeau said: "Every step of the way, we have listened to our security agencies, our intelligence services, to work with our allies."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Conservatives push to ban Chinese companies from buying key Canadian businesses

Industry Committee pledged yesterday to review rules relating to the sale of Canadian energy companies.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong undaunted by Beijing's clampdown

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong took to the streets to push back against Beijing's clampdown leading up to Legislative Council elections in September.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Scheer says Trudeau is only tougher on China after seeing polls

Andrew Scheer has said that Canadian's shouldn't "be fooled" by Justin Trudeau's tougher stance on China in a Ottawa press conference today.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Fake outrage over Bryan Adams should be directed towards Chinese Communist Party

As every loyal and patriotic Canadian can clearly see, the outrage should be directed towards the Chinese Communist Party, not Bryan Adams.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

China's envoy to Canada praises Trudeau for not attacking Beijing

China's envoy to Canada has said they appreciate Canada's treatment of the regime, and accused the United States of "smearing" his country.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Taiwan sends Canada 500,000 masks, still banned from WHO

Taiwan has sent 500,000 desperately needed surgical masks to Canada which will go to the most vulnerable Canadians and medical professionals.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

China slows down medical exports to Canada

Canada has had difficulties receiving vital pandemic equipment from China, throwing yet another wrench into Canada's relationship with the regime.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Chinese ambassador tells Canadians virus is not China's fault

China's ambassador to Canada made a teary-eyed plea to Canadians yesterday, telling the nation that the pandemic was not China's fault.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Five reminders of why China's government is Canada's enemy

The world has been tossed into a war it did not pick and did not want, fighting against a deadly coronavirus that originated in China.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Erin O'Toole SLAMS China and the WHO for corruption

Erin O'Toole has released a video where he intensely criticizes the Chinese CCP regime and advocates for a future of Canadian self-reliance.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

China-owned TikTok poses a threat to us all

It’s time for a hard reality check: TikTok is a national security risk, and it must be treated as such.

Kyle Kashuv Kyle Kashuv

Wuhan lifts travel restrictions after 11 weeks of lockdown

Wuhan has lifted their stringent travel restrictions after almost eleven weeks of coronavirus-related lockdown

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Most Read xi-jinping