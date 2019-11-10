Opinion

Celebrating the Shah’s Relations with Israel

Remembering the great friend to Israel, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.
Remembering the great friend to Israel, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.
Jakob Glogauer Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A couple weeks ago marked the 100th birthday of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (known colloquially as simply “the Shah”). Love him or hate him, he truly was a good friend to Israel during his tenure.

From ancient history, there had been a Jewish presence in Iran, and an acknowledgement for the Jewish people’s indigenity to the land of Israel.

This can be seen in the Book of Esther, where a Jewish woman by the name of Esther ascends to being Persia’s queen and was able to foil a plan that would have killed all the Jews in Persia.

Cyrus the Great later recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and allowed all Jews of Persia to return to their indigenous land and build what later became the Second Temple in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The relationship similar to what Persia (Iran) had under Queen Esther and Cyrus the Great was reestablished under the Shah, in his support for Israel.

The Shah ensured that his country would be only the second Muslim country to recognize Israel as a state.

His friendship with Israel resulted in the creation of trade bureaus in both nations. The bureaus even acted as embassies.

He did not take offence to the criticism and backlash by other countries in the Middle East for his support for Israel.

Project Flower, a collaborative mission by Iran and Israel was another positive operation that the Shah worked on with Israel to produce a nuclear-style missile. The mission illustrated the common goals and values of both states striving for military cooperation.

Before the 1979 Revolution, Iran was seen by Israel as one of its closest allies in the region. Religion did not matter, it was simply a partnership of allies in a continually conflicted region.

Working together eventually with Egypt brought more peace than ever into the ever-continual hostile Middle East climate.

It should be known that the offspring of the Shah, particularly his son, and heir apparent if the monarchy returns to Iran, supports Israel and told Ynet News that “in a future Iran, Israel will once again be an ally.”

The Shah’s administration even mourned the loss of Yoni Netanyahu. The admiration of Mr. Netanyahu went so far with the letter calling him a martyr.

Followers and loyalists of the Shah around the world have continued support for Israel, Zionism, and its existence as a Jewish state.

Jewish people have noticed this friendship, and have established meaningful relationships with anti-Iranian regime organizations around the world.

Had the Shah lived to old age, it would be likely that Iran and Israel would continue to be strong Middle East allies and would truly show as an example to the world of the partnership of allies who may be of different faiths but believe in commons goals and values.

The tangible relations between Iran under the Shah and Israel may be minor, but it is the everlasting impact and remember of what the Shah did for Israel during his tenure that will stick with Israel and the Jewish community.

Western-style values in Iran may be gone, as is its support for Israel, however, the world will always remember the contributions the Shah brought for peace in the region.

On the 100th birthday of the Shah, the world needs to celebrate his contributions to Israel and the everlasting legacy he leaves of hope, shared values, human rights and peace.

Opinion
Iran
Israel
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature