Celebrating the Shah’s Relations with Israel

A couple weeks ago marked the 100th birthday of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (known colloquially as simply “the Shah”). Love him or hate him, he truly was a good friend to Israel during his tenure.

From ancient history, there had been a Jewish presence in Iran, and an acknowledgement for the Jewish people’s indigenity to the land of Israel.

This can be seen in the Book of Esther, where a Jewish woman by the name of Esther ascends to being Persia’s queen and was able to foil a plan that would have killed all the Jews in Persia.

Cyrus the Great later recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and allowed all Jews of Persia to return to their indigenous land and build what later became the Second Temple in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The relationship similar to what Persia (Iran) had under Queen Esther and Cyrus the Great was reestablished under the Shah, in his support for Israel.

The Shah ensured that his country would be only the second Muslim country to recognize Israel as a state.

His friendship with Israel resulted in the creation of trade bureaus in both nations. The bureaus even acted as embassies.

He did not take offence to the criticism and backlash by other countries in the Middle East for his support for Israel.

Project Flower, a collaborative mission by Iran and Israel was another positive operation that the Shah worked on with Israel to produce a nuclear-style missile. The mission illustrated the common goals and values of both states striving for military cooperation.

Before the 1979 Revolution, Iran was seen by Israel as one of its closest allies in the region. Religion did not matter, it was simply a partnership of allies in a continually conflicted region.

Working together eventually with Egypt brought more peace than ever into the ever-continual hostile Middle East climate.

It should be known that the offspring of the Shah, particularly his son, and heir apparent if the monarchy returns to Iran, supports Israel and told Ynet News that “in a future Iran, Israel will once again be an ally.”

The Shah’s administration even mourned the loss of Yoni Netanyahu. The admiration of Mr. Netanyahu went so far with the letter calling him a martyr.

Followers and loyalists of the Shah around the world have continued support for Israel, Zionism, and its existence as a Jewish state.

Jewish people have noticed this friendship, and have established meaningful relationships with anti-Iranian regime organizations around the world.

Had the Shah lived to old age, it would be likely that Iran and Israel would continue to be strong Middle East allies and would truly show as an example to the world of the partnership of allies who may be of different faiths but believe in commons goals and values.

The tangible relations between Iran under the Shah and Israel may be minor, but it is the everlasting impact and remember of what the Shah did for Israel during his tenure that will stick with Israel and the Jewish community.

Western-style values in Iran may be gone, as is its support for Israel, however, the world will always remember the contributions the Shah brought for peace in the region.

On the 100th birthday of the Shah, the world needs to celebrate his contributions to Israel and the everlasting legacy he leaves of hope, shared values, human rights and peace.