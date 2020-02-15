WATCH: Child drag queen ‘Desmond Is Amazing’ is in real danger

Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen. Described as a “trailblazer” by Good Morning America, Desmond is popular amongst LGBT circles, but many both in and out of the community are becoming concerned for the safety and health of Desmond.

The first moment of controversy for the tween came when he performed in an adult gay club. Many found the performance too sexual to be appropriate for a child, and the adults throwing him dollar bills as though he were a stripper did not make the situation any better. His mother defended the performance, blasting criticism as “blatant homophobia.”

However, darker allegations surround Desmond. In a disturbing livestream with an adult livestream, he is seen joking about ketamine use and displays a “snorting” notion, indicating he knows how to use it. See below.

Furthermore, he is seen doing an interview with notorious convicted murderer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for the killing of Angel Melendez. Alig and his roommate killed Angel during a heated argument, dismembered his body, and disposed of him in the Hudson River. Not exactly a character that any mother of sane mind would allow around their child alone. See below, circled is Alig.

It’s clear that surface-level issues people have with Desmond such as inappropriate outfits and performances are only the tip of the iceberg. At best, he is experiencing severe neglect. At worst, abuse.

I chronicled all of these allegations and more in the video below. I hope people can begin focusing on these far more urgent aspects of Desmond’s story rather than just the fact that he is a drag kid.