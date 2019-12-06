‘Deal with the devil’: Nikki Haley calls out Canada’s UN vote against Israel

At a gala hosted by UN Watch, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley called out Canada’s recent vote on a North Korea-led resolution against Israel.

She said that Canada has struck “a deal with the devil” to presumably gain support within the UN for a seat at the Security Council.

BREAKING: Ambassador Nikki Haley calls out 🇨🇦 Canada's U.N. "deal with the devil." In bid for UN Security Council seat, the Trudeau government "surprised Israel’s friends by voting for a North Korean resolution that challenges the legitimacy of Israel." (UN Watch NY Gala, Dec. 5) pic.twitter.com/SeOQvxgVvv — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 6, 2019

Canada had recently broken a long-standing record for over a decade of supporting Israel in the UN, and not voting “yes” in anti-Israel resolutions. This resolution considers Israel’s existence in Jerusalem as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

There was no acknowledgement in the resolution regarding the recent rocket attacks by Palestinian terrorist organizations.

The recent resolution delegitimizes Israel’s existence and was condemned by many Canadian Jewish organizations for Canada’s poor stance on this matter at the UN.

UN Watch is an NGO that monitors the UN’s human rights activities and particularly emphasizes anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activity at the UN towards Israel.

The Post Millennial previously covered the notion that it was not worth Canada voting against Israel simply to attempt to gain a seat at the Security Council.