Demi Lovato apologized for trip to Israel but her mother thinks she should go again

The former Disney Channel star posted four photos on Instagram regarding her recent trip to the State of Israel. Upon the anti-Israel activists discovering Lovato’s trip, they immediately demanded that she apologize for her trip.

Lovato gave in to anti-Israel related demands and gave a statement through Instagram. She stated that the trip “was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, not a political statement and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry.”

The original purpose of the trip was to share positive photos of Israel and to encourage more tourists to the country. This was seen in photos of her baptism in the Jordan River, at the Western Wall, at Yad Vashem, and the Shalva National Center.

This is a common tactic that the anti-Israel and antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement uses towards high-profile celebrities whenever they interact with Israel in any capacity.

The acclaimed Camp Rock lead believed that because of her Christian and Jewish roots, the trip to the Holy Land would be a mesmerizing spiritual endeavour, for herself and for her mother.

On Instagram, her mother, Dianna De La Garza, on the other hand, stood up for the trip she and her daughter went on and said “there was no fighting, no judgement, no cruel words…only love. And I will undoubtedly, unapologetically go again one day.”

This declaration of sincere support of Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, shows strength on Mrs. De La Garza’s part, and hopefully inspires her daughter to reconsider her stance on truly supporting Israel, with no doubts or fears of BDS-based pressure.

Creative Community for Peace, an entertainment industry organization dedicated to promoting peace, published a press release condemning the intimidation by BDS activists who “hijacked her social media page after she posted photos from the trip for their own political gain.”

The release mentions the visits to Israel of other prominent celebs in recent years, such as Jennifer Lopez, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alex Rodriguez, who have “spoken about the positive experience they have had on their recent trips to the country—whether to perform or visit.”

The difference here in Ms. Lovato’s case is that she caved into the strategy by the BDS movement, and apologized for “offending anyone” by going to Israel. The other names mentioned did not release any past statements apologizing for their trips to Israel.

In regards to the financial details of Lovato’s trip, its value was approximately USD $150,000, according to Rolling Stone and was later found to be funded entirely privately, with no funding from the Israeli government.

This whole saga leaves the impression that there is hope that Lovato does apologize for her misguided statement coordinated by anti-Israel activists, and realizes her mistake. It’s no coincidence that one of her most well-known singles is titled “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Her mother has provided great precedence in assuring Lovato that it is, by all means, a good thing to support Israel with passion, and have the desire to visit the country to reclaim an immersive spiritual connection.

This story sets the stage for the next big-name personality who travels to Israel and the potential scrutiny they will receive, and how they will react.

Israel is the freest, most democratic state in the Middle East. All members of the entertainment industry should feel welcome and comfortable knowing that while there may be critics of Israel, Israel is a beacon of hope for the world.

