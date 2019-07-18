Edmonton teacher charged with sexual assault against a student

Alyssa Tungul, a 29 year-old teacher in Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault against a student. She is set to appear in court on July 24.

According to CBC, the accused was a teacher at H.E. Beriault Catholic Junior High when the offence allegedly occurred in the Fall semester of 2019.

An investigation was only launched in late November, 2018.

By the time police became aware of Tungul’s apparent sexual acts, she had already migrated to Bishop David Motiuk Elementary/Junior High School where she taught grade 8 music.

The teacher was promptly removed from teaching with pay. Her suspension came in early December, 2018—only weeks after the investigation began.

“A news release was contemplated when charges were laid against the accused,” Cheryl Sheppard spokesperson for the Edmonton police told CBC.

“However, the information gleaned from the investigation at the time did not lead investigators to believe there were any additional victims.”

Her charges include one count of sexual assault, having sexual contact with a child, and sexual counsel of a child below the age of 16.

