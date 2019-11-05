Jeffrey Epstein ‘most prolific pedophile,’ said ABC journalist on hot mic, ‘had [Bill] Clinton’ implicated too: Report

Newly released bombshell footage of ABC news anchor Amy Robach shows her talking about how she had a major story on late convicted pedophile and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein for three years but wasn’t able to run the story.

Investigative news outlet and activist group Project Veritas released the footage Tuesday morning.

In the footage, Robach talks about how they had a woman ready to come forward three years ago, but alleges the “Palace” (British royal family) found out they had allegations against Prince Andrew “and threatened us a million different ways.”

“We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story,” said Robach, alluding to how the network didn’t want to lose access to the Royals.

“First I was told, who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story,” Robach also says in the footage, talking about her story on Epstein that wasn’t able to air.

The woman who came forward to ABC is Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims he allegedly had in his sex trafficking ring.

“She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out,” said Robach.

“Brad Edwards [Giuffre’s lawyer], the attorney, three years ago saying like, like we, there will come a day when we realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known,” Robach also says in the explosive footage. “[Giuffre] had pictures, she had everything.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe says an ABC network insider leaked the footage to his organization.

In the recording Robach also expresses her frustration that now all of these revelations came out and she had the story three years ago. The footage is apparently from Aug. 2019, shortly after NPR released a report criticizing ABC for not airing the interview Robach did with Giuffre.

Robach also believes the conspiracy theory that Epstein was killed.

“So do I think he was killed? A 100 percent, yes I do. …He made his whole living blackmailing people.”

“There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”

Update: ABC and Amy Robach have released statements on the leaked footage.