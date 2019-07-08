American News

Five facts you should know about the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein

With today’s arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, there is material for both intrigue and tragedy. Presidents have turned a blind…
With today’s arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, there is material for both intrigue and tragedy. Presidents have turned a blind…
Samuel Helguero Montreal, QC
3 mins read

With today’s arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, there is material for both intrigue and tragedy. Presidents have turned a blind eye, and an attorney has perverted justice, as dozens of sexually abused girls were left behind as victims.

Amidst the scattered reporting of events that have unravelled over the past decade, here’s a list of the top five things to know when catching up with the Epstein arrest.

1. “The Deal of a Lifetime

Today is not the first time authorities have moved to hold Epstein accountable. In 2007, Epstein was facing charges for maintaining a network of minors who he would routinely coerce into sexual acts.

In what the Miami Herald has called “the deal of a lifetime,” Epstein’s lawyer was able to pull some strings with an old colleague, Miami’s federal prosecutor, Alexander Acosta. If Epstein agreed only to plead guilty to two prostitution charges, the federal indictment, some 53 pages long, would be dropped.

Epstein managed to secure only 13 months in county jail. He was also guaranteed a non-prosecution agreement, effectively shutting down an FBI probe, all without the need to notify his victims of the deal.

2. Establishing a network

In order to ensure a regular stream of young girls, Epstein would commission victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse. Epstein paid each girl significant sums which he would increase when “victim-recruiter[s]” brought him other minors.

In this manner, Epstein was able to expand a substantial network of victims.

As retired Police Chief Michael Reiter, put it to the Miami Herald, “this was not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. This was 50-something ‘shes’ and one ‘he’—and the ‘shes’ all basically told the same story.”

3. Epstein’s Associates

Between 2002 and 2005, Epstein did not work alone in recruiting and luring girls to his Palm Beach estate.

When Epstein would travel from New York to Palm Beach, associates and employees of Epstein would ensure “victims were available for encounters upon his arrival in Florida,” according to the hedge fund manager’s indictment.

In Epstein’s deal with federal prosecutor Acosta, both parties agreed to the immunity of “any potential co-conspirators.”

4. Connections to presidents and a “well-known prime minister”

Epstein is a well-connected man.

According to Global News, there are filings from a 2015 defamation case that describe “not only descriptions of sexual abuse by Epstein, but also new allegations of sexual abuse by several other prominent individuals, ‘including numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well‐known Prime Minister.”

Among Epstein’s close relations number both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton—and there is evidence to show either of whom may have known about Epstein’s supposed crimes.

Take for example Trump’s 2002 statements to New York Magazine: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

For Clinton’s part, he is reported as having taken some 26 trips aboard Epstein’s private jet, which was termed the “Lolita Express.” These trips were sometimes done without the supervision of Clinton’s Secret Service detail.

A tweet from Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, helps to move these already turning heads.

“It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may—whether on Republicans or Democrats,” Pelosi writes.

5. The work of journalists

At a press conference this morning, Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman admitted authorities “were assisted by some excellent investigative journalism.”

It was the work of independent investigator Mike Cernovich who launched a 2017 lawsuit to reveal Epstein’s records as well as the later work of the Miami Herald, particularly of the reporter Julie K. Brown, that brought the malfeasance surrounding Epstein to national attention. Brown spoke to over 80 victims and continues to be involved in the case.

With the journalism finally pulling off, one can only hope all the criminals involved meet justice, and the many victims find some peace in the retribution of a court.

American News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls