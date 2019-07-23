Georgia woman served cold fries in McDonald’s, returns with her gun and starts firing

A Georgia woman was arrested Monday. Her crime was firing a gun. McDonald’s crime was serving cold French fries.

According to the owner of a McDonald’s operating in Garden City, the woman had ordered food there and then left. She returned later, brandishing a weapon, complaining about the less than satisfactory temperature of her fries according to Fox News.

The manager of the restaurant proceeded to get her new fries. Apparently dissatisfied, the woman followed him. She would eventually pull out her gun to send a round into the kitchen floor.

The manager decided to offer her a refund which she promptly took.

The police appeared at the scene at 2:45 pm finding that the aggressor had already left. According to reports her car was stopped and she was taken in “without incident.”