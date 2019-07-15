Culture

It’s time to reject rage culture

Having an opinion is normal. Voicing your opinion is normal. Your opinion will offend someone. No matter what big tech,…
Having an opinion is normal. Voicing your opinion is normal. Your opinion will offend someone. No matter what big tech,…
Mattea Merta Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Having an opinion is normal. Voicing your opinion is normal. Your opinion will offend someone. No matter what big tech, politicians, teachers, or those in any other influential sphere tells you, offensive speech does not equate to hate speech and self-censorship is the true enemy. So-called “hate speech” when it does not incite harm to an individual, is a good thing for society and the individuals within it, a lesson my generation needs to learn.

Differing opinions challenge our intellect to grow, to develop, to explore different routes of reasoning and help us relate to others on a deeper level. Heck, they even help us challenge others within our own sphere of influence, which causes them to dig deeper, which causes them to challenge others in their own spheres, and so on and so forth.

Millennials have been taught that if a differing opinion is presented to them that it is justifiable for them to equate it to hate, or if your feelings tilt from positive to negative, or your utopian safe space is poked by someone’s personal opinion that happens to differ from yours (go figure), that you can attack their character, threaten their livelihood or try to have them discounted as a reputable member of our world. This would have once been incomprehensible but has now become the norm in this culture of rage.

As a millennial, I’ve seen how my generation has been weaponized through one avenue that absorbs a great deal of our youth’s time: the “education” system. Educators are teaching that that rage culture is somehow virtuous: to label, and be labelled, is the peak of personal achievement and if anyone challenges the label you choose to wear, we are allowed to explode into a fury of—you got it—rage. This has helped in the creation of a culture of selfishness, absurdity and childish tweens living in adult bodies … did that statement offend you? Good! Learn from it, reflect on it and ask questions of yourself and of others.

Here’s just a small example of how rage culture forms: In several middle schools across Canada the “buddy bench system” has been implemented on playgrounds. This “system” teaches our kids to sit on a bench when they are upset in order to tell everyone how they are feeling instead of them being taught how to work through their emotions in order to gain a more favourable result for themselves, they are projecting to the world that those around them need to know their negative feelings and their friends need to change their actions to correct the situation.

Now let’s take a look at Boris Kizenko, Founder of High Schoolers for Freedom, he was attacked by pro-choice protestors for just trying to have a conversation in a public space. “It’s no surprise I was attacked because our schools push such radicalism. When students are trained to hate conservatives, they attack them,” said Kizenko. I will add that it’s not just conservatives being attacked, but those possessing any viewpoints opposite those who openly display their rage.

This is a disturbing trend that is becoming far too common in our society because of the seeds sown through our education system where feelings are the foundation that form our children’s “curriculum” instead of scientific facts firmly established in biology. Children come out of their classrooms without the knowledge to lead them further into life but indoctrinated by a code of feelings that leaves them confused, with the need to lash out and traumatized. As this way of teaching has progressed in our society, that your feelings are the compass to which your life is to be lived and others are to be perceived, you end up with what we are seeing on college campuses. It is becoming the norm for students to disinvite or violently protest speakers whose viewpoints do not match their own.

Let’s use Dr. Jordan Peterson as an example; he is a clinical psychologist, best selling author and a professor at the University of Toronto. When Peterson sought to discuss with students the idea that free speech is a good thing for all people and that Bill C-16 (a piece of legislation that would force the public to use specific language) would be detrimental to civil society, students screamed derogatory names, knocked over his speaker and openly condemned him for his conduct in taking part in what they call “hate speech.”

Another example is that of political commentator, Ben Shapiro who was disinvited to the University of California Berkeley (and then invited back after Shapiro threatened legal action). “Disinvitations” have become a steady trend within the college and university world over the last 15 years according to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. They are a way for students and faculty to channel their immense disdain for those who do not hold fast to their ideals in order to block others from hearing the point of view they see as outrageous or dangerous to their worldviews.

We have abandoned moral absolutes and have started to look at life and the situations that impact us on a personal level through the lens of our feelings. Through the lens of our feelings, we funnel the truth, instead of considering the truth and figuring out why our feelings are counter to that of what absolute truth tells us. Did my stating “objective truth” instead of “your truth” offend you? Good! If it did offend you, that should be proof that you have been affected by our culture’s blueprint of “appease everyone and if that fails don’t speak at all.” Don’t take this all upon yourself, however, because there is an immense problem within our educational systems; they have prioritized touchy-feely agendas over the growth and enablement of minds through solid truths.

So, I ask you, if we truly value people and the ideas that have contributed to solving issues within our society for generations, then we need to start respecting others opinions and seeing them as possessing equal value as our own. While treating individuals who hold those opposing views with the same amount of respect as we would desire others to treat us with can be challenging, but it is an absolute necessity.

But, young people are waking up! As they are exposed to the truths that their educators sorely neglected to present to them, they are finding value in dialogue over rage. As I continue to see people choose to explore differing viewpoints than those force-fed to them throughout their time in institutions, they are like pockets of light that will help lead the way forward.

Culture
Opinion
Culture Wars
Political Correctness
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations