Jody Wilson-Raybould to release new book, From Where I Stand

Like many politicians who’ve stood in the national spotlight, Jody Wilson-Raybould will be releasing a new book.

The first indigenous Justice Minister has aimed to draw on past speeches and writings to discuss Canada’s colonial legacy and the future of First Nations struggles.

The former Liberal cabinet member’s 264 page-long book is titled “From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada.” It is set to come out September 20.

According to the novel’s introduction, her writings seek to build a future “where Indigenous Rights are recognized, respected, and fully implemented.”

Before the most tumultuous period of her career, Wilson-Raybould served as an adviser to the BC Treaty Commission, overseeing negotiations between Indigenous groups and the Crown. She has served as a treaty Commissioner for the First Nations Summit and has been a councillor for the We Wai Kai Nation.

In a release by the publisher, Professor of Law and Director of the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-Kwe) is quoted as complimented Wilson-Raybould for her “clear understanding of where we have come from, the issues we must address, and the pathways to a transformed future.”

“Puglaas [Wilson-Raybould’s Kwak’wala name] stands tall among Canadians as a person for whom truth, thoughtfulness, and principles are not mere words – but values to sustain a different kind of policy and politics.”

Following a high-profile scandal, the new author now sits as an independent in the House of Commons for the Vancouver riding of Granville.

In Spring of 2019, Wilson-Raybould was transferred to the position of Minister of Veterans Affairs, after she resisted pressure to intervene in criminal prosecution against the construction giant SNC-Lavalin. Green Party leader Elizabeth May credited her saying, “the laws weren’t broken because she held firm.”