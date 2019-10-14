Culture

Leading Quebec eco-radical considers global warming more severe than “Hitlerian fascism”

Dominic Champagne, a theatre industry professional and environmental activist has been making many troubling remarks regarding “climate justice”
Dominic Champagne, a theatre industry professional and environmental activist, has been making many troubling remarks regarding his passion for “climate justice” and has pushed the boundaries beyond reasonable limits to spread his extreme opinions.

Champagne is one of the key leaders in the establishment of “Le Pacte,” a document that encourages reductions of greenhouse gas use in all parts of life for two years, and for many legislative recommendations to all levels of government. He calls for all the words on the list to become reality and was a speaker at the Climate March in Montreal on September 27.

Le Pacte essentially is trying to take on a form of “environmental dictatorship,” an authoritarian state dictated by ideals of the “climate crisis” movement.

Then this past Tuesday, October 8, Champagne attended an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, where he continued to call for a change in government practices, to solely benefit the environment.

He said that “those who must be condemned today are those who are inactive, not those who have decided to take their courage with both hands and to ensure that something happens.”

Champagne suggests going beyond non-violent resistance to spark some sort of change in society, and, is perilously close to calling for violence in the name of “climate justice.”

It has been confirmed that Champagne will be speaking at a conference in Montreal that explores this very idea, titled “Climate Emergency: Must we introduce an environmental dictatorship?” It is very concerning that a conference using the platform of the Le Monde Festival would ever allow for this sort of counterproductive dialogue to take place.

Patrick Bonin of Greenpeace Canada, who also spoke at the Montreal Climate March will also be speaking at the “environmental dictatorship” conference.

Even more concerning are some of the partners supporting the festival full of a lineup of speakers who seem to give in to the idea that a climate emergency requires the need for a totalitarian-based government. The major partners include the Consulate General of France in Quebec, the Government of Quebec, Concordia University, UQAM, Desjardins, Banque Transatlantique, La Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, Air Canada, and Desjardins, just to name a few.

Champagne is not afraid to state on one of Canada’s largest sports channels, RDS (the Quebec version of TSN) during an interview, that “the global warming problem is an even bigger threat than Hitlerian fascism.”

As crazy as some of the eco-radical rhetoric has been, this is one of the first cases where we actually see a leader outlandishly invoke the Holocaust in comparison to climate change. Champagne is comparing an antisemitic, far-right ideology that led to millions of people being murdered to climate change.

While this statement may not fully meet the threshold of the IHRA definition of antisemitism,  there are many concerns about its context. RDS definitely should have stated that they condemn Holocaust trivialization at the very least.

It is much more challenging to control the climate than it is for brutal regimes to control their vile antisemitism and oppression towards an identifiable group. The far-left has always been quick to use the word “fascism” to describe ideas they disagree with.

It is not racist or fascist at all to not be an active member of the “climate crisis” community. It is a personal preference or differing opinion . That is what Champagne seems to not understand.

While Mr. Champagne thinks he is “saving the planet” by advocating for an environmental dictatorship, almost calling for violence in the name of “climate justice,” and trying to underestimate the extreme severity of the genocide of the Holocaust, he is actually causing harm and doing a disservice to his cause.

This sort of radical behaviour doesn’t belong in our society; it is much too extreme to be considered legitimate. This extremist needs lessons on the role of democracy, the impacts of violent protests in the world and the miracle of human ingenuity in solving our problems. He also most definitely needs Holocaust education tutorials.

There is no doubt that there is an issue with the world’s climate, but violent revolution and despotic authoritarianism are not the answers.

It’s shameful and shocking major institutions are supporting such extremist rhetoric in Canada.

The Post Millennial reached out to Bonin and Champagne to clarify their stances but have not heard back by the time of publication.

