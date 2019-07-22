Montreal man stabbed after 20-person street brawl

After a Saturday night street brawl involving as many as 20 people, one man’s death was confirmed in a Montreal hospital. The 49-year olds passing constitutes the island city’s eighth homicide of 2019.

The victim had been found on the scene of the brawl. He had suffered a head injury from a sharp object. In a Montreal hospital, he died late Saturday night after being rushed off in an ambulance.

The police had been sent to the area of Villeray (north-central Montreal) after a 911 call phoned in at 9:10 pm. The police have confirmed the injury of one other man, who suffered blows from a blunt object in the lower and uppermost sections of his body.

The other participants in the brawl had fled by the time the police arrived.

Montreal police brought in a canine squad to investigate the area. According to reports, an arrest is yet to be made.