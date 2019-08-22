National Observer swings and misses with attempted hit piece on The Post Millennial

The National Observer was founded by a woman who faked a Pulitzer Prize nomination on the cover of her vanity press book in 2010. The National Observer also regularly runs the work of a woman who carries water for a street-roaming gang of journalist-assaulting thugs.

Here's a @NatObserver reporter writing in defence of antifa street thugs. We all oppose fascism. That doesnt require us 2 support assholes who beat the crap out of reporters they dislike. Antifa is the worst possible advertisment for the anti-fascist causehttps://t.co/SGDB6eTOzU — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 21, 2019

Of course, these shocking truths are not the fault of their writer Emma McIntosh. We would be foolish to suggest that Ms. McIntosh was in any way responsible for the dubious beliefs, fraud, and malpractice of her colleague or her employer.

Ms. McIntosh’s writing, however, is not as logical nor does she appear to have operated with the same good faith that we would afford her. Today, we find that McIntosh is the author of a hit piece suggesting that our valued colleague Cosmin Dzsurdzsa is somehow responsible for the actions and thoughts of people he used to work with.

This hit piece is gross and unworthy of publication. It focuses on things that Cosmin’s former employer, Free Bird Media, did at the time that he was working there but had no involvement with. The implication is that Cosmin somehow is responsible for everything that Free Bird Media has ever done. Cosmin has laid out, in a Twitter thread, the extent of his short-lived stint with Free Bird Media:

THREAD: Unfortunately, instead of focusing on blatant Liberal corruption at the highest levels, another outlet decided to do a hit piece on @TPostMillennial. This time I'm next on the smear carousel. https://t.co/ktkVmoUl6y — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) August 22, 2019

The logic used by McIntosh in trying to paint our colleague as some sort of hateful ideologue could be as easily applied in the following way:

“CNN recently had Richard Spencer on Jake Tapper’s show, therefore Don Lemon is a white nationalist. CNN and any other media company that may hire Don Lemon must address his past indiscretions of being vaguely associated with a shitty person!”



Will CNN be next on the National Observer’s hit piece list? Of course not. These preposterous rules and illogical thinking only apply to people who may show signs of being conservative.

The authoritative angle of the National Observer’s hit piece comes from citing the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC)—an organization that smeared anti-terrorism activist and broadcaster Maajid Nawaz as a racist and had to pay out millions for the defamation and publicly apologize. They have fallen from grace and have been characterized in mainstream American press as a discredited organization plagued with misinformation and scandal. They routinely malign conservatives with absolutely zero proof. Their work has been thoroughly and routinely debunked, and they have about as much credibility as Alan Abel.

Unfortunately, the lazy, disingenuous guilt-by-association smear by the National Observer is part and parcel for our current cultural and political reality where anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders is labelled far-right by the fainting-couch, woke, alt-left who pose as journalists. These days, activist organizations and major publications are facing numerous lawsuits for sliming conservatives and even sometimes children who wear the wrong hat.



We’ve even seen political leaders as bland and safe as Andrew Scheer labelled as hateful by publications as prominent as MacLean’s. That’s how far down this guilt-by-association rabbit hole we’ve fallen.

McIntosh goes on to mention that our boss, Matthew Azrieli, did not address any of the specific questions put to The Post Millennial regarding Cosmin. There is a very good reason for that. None of her questions were worthy of response. They were cobbled-together scraps from old, failed hit pieces that Cosmin had already addressed and moved on from. A simple Twitter thread is more than sufficient to address this non-story.



Matthew responded, instead, with a letter that highlights exactly what we are all about. We are an organization that doesn’t play these harmful, nonsensical games of guilt-by-association; we have an ideologically diverse and multicultural team that we’re immensely proud of; we value free speech and abhor censorship; and we don’t deplatform. Here is that letter:

Hey Emma,

In light of this story you’re crafting about one of my writers, I figured I would answer you personally and tell you what we’re all about.

I started The Post Millennial in the summer of 2017 with Seyed Ali Taghva, our editor-in-chief. We came from backgrounds that seemed diametrically opposed. Ali had emigrated from Iran at the age of 6, and I had, and continue to have, deep roots in the State of Israel and strong ties to the Canadian Jewish community.

Nevertheless, when we met we realized we shared one thing in common: We love Canada. We love this country. This country was a safe haven for Ali as a child, and was the only nation to give my grandfather a home after the Holocaust wiped out virtually his entire family. They perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

We love Canada because neither of us would be viewed as native sons in any other country. Our love for Canada is the same love that all immigrants in this country have. We were accepted and given the opportunity to succeed in a way unlike anywhere else.

That’s how we built one of the largest-reaching media operations in this country in only two years, reaching “millions of Canadians in a matter of hours” as one hit piece wrote.

We are immigrants who want a bright economic future for our children, leaders who will uplift indigenous Canadians economically, and a media platform that celebrates the success of Canada’s diversity.

This country needs a moderate outlet that supports diversity, free markets, and families.

Lastly, I’m not going to be bullied into firing a new father on the basis of claims of guilt by association that are spurious at best and defamatory at worst.

Shame on you for trying.

My best,

Matthew Azrieli

In the end, the National Observer’s attempt to hit us was another swing and a miss by a left-leaning, pearl-clutching media outlet desperate to discredit us as we grow. The truth is that we continue to provide Canadians with the ideologically diverse journalism and commentary they crave, and outlets like the National Observer hate us for it. Perhaps one day soon, they will give up on this high school nonsense and set their sights on the real issues that Canadians care about.

The @NatObserver received $200k in media bailout money from Justin Trudeau. Their mission? To get journalists who don't fall in line with Trudeau's official narrative fired. Your taxpayer money at work! pic.twitter.com/X1JSgcXAbA — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 22, 2019

So, here’s a challenge: Why not take this opportunity, National Observer (and BuzzFeed and Toronto Star and to a lesser extent CBC for that matter), to disavow this petty, pointless deplatforming game? There are real abuses of power, real bad actors, real scandals to cover. Canadians are desperate to read about these real things. It’s why we’ve grown to four times your size in a matter of months. Gawking like Gawker is unbecoming. Besides, look what happened to them. It never ends well.

Why not try journalism instead, National Observer? It works for us.