Culture

National Observer swings and misses with attempted hit piece on The Post Millennial

We continue to provide Canadians with the ideologically diverse journalism and commentary they crave, and outlets like the National Observer hate us for it.
We continue to provide Canadians with the ideologically diverse journalism and commentary they crave, and outlets like the National Observer hate us for it.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
5 mins read

The National Observer was founded by a woman who faked a Pulitzer Prize nomination on the cover of her vanity press book in 2010. The National Observer also regularly runs the work of a woman who carries water for a street-roaming gang of journalist-assaulting thugs.

Of course, these shocking truths are not the fault of their writer Emma McIntosh. We would be foolish to suggest that Ms. McIntosh was in any way responsible for the dubious beliefs, fraud, and malpractice of her colleague or her employer.

Ms. McIntosh’s writing, however, is not as logical nor does she appear to have operated with the same good faith that we would afford her. Today, we find that McIntosh is the author of a hit piece suggesting that our valued colleague Cosmin Dzsurdzsa is somehow responsible for the actions and thoughts of people he used to work with.

This hit piece is gross and unworthy of publication. It focuses on things that Cosmin’s former employer, Free Bird Media, did at the time that he was working there but had no involvement with. The implication is that Cosmin somehow is responsible for everything that Free Bird Media has ever done. Cosmin has laid out, in a Twitter thread, the extent of his short-lived stint with Free Bird Media:

The logic used by McIntosh in trying to paint our colleague as some sort of hateful ideologue could be as easily applied in the following way:

“CNN recently had Richard Spencer on Jake Tapper’s show, therefore Don Lemon is a white nationalist. CNN and any other media company that may hire Don Lemon must address his past indiscretions of being vaguely associated with a shitty person!”

Will CNN be next on the National Observer’s hit piece list? Of course not. These preposterous rules and illogical thinking only apply to people who may show signs of being conservative.

The authoritative angle of the National Observer’s hit piece comes from citing the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC)—an organization that  smeared anti-terrorism activist and broadcaster Maajid Nawaz as a racist and had to pay out millions for the defamation and publicly apologize. They have fallen from grace and have been characterized in mainstream American press as a discredited organization plagued with misinformation and scandal. They routinely malign conservatives with absolutely zero proof. Their work has been thoroughly and routinely debunked, and they have about as much credibility as Alan Abel.

Unfortunately, the lazy, disingenuous guilt-by-association smear by the National Observer is part and parcel for our current cultural and political reality where anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders is labelled far-right by the fainting-couch, woke, alt-left who pose as journalists. These days, activist organizations and major publications are facing numerous lawsuits for sliming conservatives and even sometimes children who wear the wrong hat.

We’ve even seen political leaders as bland and safe as Andrew Scheer labelled as hateful by publications as prominent as MacLean’s. That’s how far down this guilt-by-association rabbit hole we’ve fallen.

McIntosh goes on to mention that our boss, Matthew Azrieli, did not address any of the specific questions put to The Post Millennial regarding Cosmin. There is a very good reason for that. None of her questions were worthy of response. They were cobbled-together scraps from old, failed hit pieces that Cosmin had already addressed and moved on from. A simple Twitter thread is more than sufficient to address this non-story.

Matthew responded, instead, with a letter that highlights exactly what we are all about. We are an organization that doesn’t play these harmful, nonsensical games of guilt-by-association; we have an ideologically diverse and multicultural team that we’re immensely proud of; we value free speech and abhor censorship; and we don’t deplatform. Here is that letter:

Hey Emma,  

In light of this story you’re crafting about one of my writers, I figured I would answer you personally and tell you what we’re all about.

I started The Post Millennial in the summer of 2017 with Seyed Ali Taghva, our editor-in-chief. We came from backgrounds that seemed diametrically opposed. Ali had emigrated from Iran at the age of 6, and I had, and continue to have, deep roots in the State of Israel and strong ties to the Canadian Jewish community.

Nevertheless, when we met we realized we shared one thing in common: We love Canada. We love this country. This country was a safe haven for Ali as a child, and was the only nation to give my grandfather a home after the Holocaust wiped out virtually his entire family. They perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

We love Canada because neither of us would be viewed as native sons in any other country. Our love for Canada is the same love that all immigrants in this country have. We were accepted and given the opportunity to succeed in a way unlike anywhere else.

That’s how we built one of the largest-reaching media operations in this country in only two years, reaching “millions of Canadians in a matter of hours” as one hit piece wrote.

We are immigrants who want a bright economic future for our children, leaders who will uplift indigenous Canadians economically, and a media platform that celebrates the success of Canada’s diversity.  

This country needs a moderate outlet that supports diversity, free markets, and families.

Lastly, I’m not going to be bullied into firing a new father on the basis of claims of guilt by association that are spurious at best and defamatory at worst.

Shame on you for trying.

My best,

Matthew Azrieli

In the end, the National Observer’s attempt to hit us was another swing and a miss by a left-leaning, pearl-clutching media outlet desperate to discredit us as we grow. The truth is that we continue to provide Canadians with the ideologically diverse journalism and commentary they crave, and outlets like the National Observer hate us for it. Perhaps one day soon, they will give up on this high school nonsense and set their sights on the real issues that Canadians care about.

So, here’s a challenge: Why not take this opportunity, National Observer (and BuzzFeed and Toronto Star and to a lesser extent CBC for that matter), to disavow this petty, pointless deplatforming game? There are real abuses of power, real bad actors, real scandals to cover. Canadians are desperate to read about these real things. It’s why we’ve grown to four times your size in a matter of months. Gawking like Gawker is unbecoming. Besides, look what happened to them. It never ends well.

Why not try journalism instead, National Observer? It works for us.

Culture
Opinion
Politics And Policy
Censorship
Free Speech
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations