P.E.I. cops urge drivers to stop being so nice

The negative consequences of being “too kind” are well documented in the psychological literature. The nation of Canada is particularly susceptible to this affliction.

Take, for example, the recent complaints from Summerside, P.E.I., police that drivers are being too nice.

“Motorists, please don’t be the ‘nice person’ who waves a driver across 2 lanes of traffic!” Summerside police tweeted to the public.

Motorists, please don’t be the “nice person” who waves a driver across 2 lanes of traffic! Although you may have good intentions, this leads to collisions! There have been several collisions as a result of this in the last week. @TrafficPE #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/4loHW402QI — Summerside Police (@SsidePolice) June 29, 2019

According to CTV News, Sgt. Jason Blacquiere is complaining of accidents that occur when drivers have given up their right-of-way.

These gestures of kindness have sent other vehicles into traffic where they can ram into collision.

Giving up your right-of-way can mean a civil lawsuit, reminds Blacquiere, because of the dangerous circumstances created when drivers yield their road privileges.

This is not the first time, P.E.I residents have gotten in trouble with authorities for being too nice. In 2016, Charlottetown police had to scold locals for their “Good Samaritan gesture[s].”

So far this year, vehicles have been damaged, however, no injuries or casualties from this chronic case of good Samaritan gestures has been reported.

