Culture

Political correctness – The enemy of free speech

When political correctness seeks ideological conformity, it becomes a form of tyranny.
When political correctness seeks ideological conformity, it becomes a form of tyranny.
Christopher Lindsay Montreal, QC
3 mins read

When a person is politically correct they avoid “language or behaviour that any particular group of people might feel is unkind or offensive.” While political correctness can be reasonable in opposing offensive words, it becomes the enemy of free speech when it does not allow for ideological diversity.

Political correctness divides people into groups

Politically correctness is rooted in binary thinking that divides society into groups: oppressor vs. oppressed, advantaged vs. disadvantaged, privileged vs. underprivileged etc. When the world is viewed through this binary lens, any speech that portrays an “oppressed” group in a negative light is considered a violation. The person with a politically “incorrect” viewpoint is seen as taking the side of the oppressor.

To those who are politically correct, oppressor groups often include white males, rich people, corporations, conservatives, and pro-life Christians. Free speech is welcomed when these groups are criticized. However, any criticism of an oppressed group (or member of that group) is not tolerated, even if it is true. Disagreement is conflated with hatred.

Political correctness is reasonable when it treats minority groups with dignity and respect. On both sides of the political spectrum, there is agreement that certain words used in the past are no longer appropriate today. For instance, we no longer call a mentally-ill person a “lunatic” or a disabled person a “cripple.”

Political correctness is also reasonable in opposing racist language. Roseanne Barr, in a racist tweet, compared Valerie Jarrett, an African-American woman, to the offspring of an ape. Barr may have been exercising her right to free speech, but people also have the right to respond to her speech. No one should tolerate racist insults.

Political correctness silences different worldviews

The problem with political correctness is not in opposing offensive words, but rather in trying to silence different worldviews, in particular, conservative and Christian beliefs. When political correctness seeks ideological conformity, it becomes a form of tyranny.

Its primary strategy to achieve conformity is through public shaming. For example, if someone criticizes the teachings of Islam, they are often labelled an Islamophobe or a racist. The shame of being stigmatized pressures many people into silence, resulting in politically correct viewpoints becoming the norm in public discourse.

A second tactic of political correctness to silence other viewpoints is by being triggered. In many American Universities, certain beliefs that “trigger” a negative emotional response are considered microaggressions.

At the University of Minnesota, saying “I believe the most qualified person should get the job” is considered an act of aggression to a non-white person. To the politically correct mind, ideas that trigger negative emotions must be eliminated.

A final tactic of political correctness to restrict free speech is through protesting. In the United States, when a conservative speaker is invited to a University, students have often protested until the speaker is disinvited. Rather than allowing for public debate and discussion, the politically correct “mob” tries to silence anyone they disagree with.

Nobody has a monopoly on the truth

Whether politically correct or incorrect, left-wing or right-wing, no one has a monopoly on the truth. Unfortunately, those who are politically correct can be so convinced their point of view is right that they feel morally justified in silencing other views by any means possible.

The only way to discover the truth is to consider all sides of an issue: both left and right. However, when political correctness succeeds in silencing opposing viewpoints, the truth can often be lost. People who possess the truth are deprived of the right to speak, and others are deprived of the right to hear.

For good or ill, political correctness is a means of social control. In George Orwell’s novel, 1984, the state controls how people think through Newspeak: the elimination of words that are considered harmful. Similarly, political correctness controls how people think by eliminating both words and ideas from public discourse. Hence, it is a means of thought control.

The chief error of political correctness is that if an idea is offensive to someone, it must be wrong. In reality, when people believe something that is false, the truth can sometimes offend them.

The only way to combat political correctness is by exercising one’s right to free speech. In the marketplace of ideas, the truth—if it is not silenced—will eventually defeat falsehood.

Christopher Lindsay is the author of Letters from a Madman.  Follow him on Twitter.

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations