Project Veritas reveals CNN’s liberal bias

Earlier this week, it was announced that the watchdog group Project Veritas released multiple whistleblower videos and tips regarding a liberal bias at CNN. New revelations have been dropping ever since.

The identity of the whistleblower who shared the information is Cary Poarch. Poarch worked in the Washington D.C. bureau of CNN. He wore various technological devices such as hidden cameras to record the interactions he had regarding issues relating to bias.

The first part of the report shared exposes the President of CNN, Jeff Zucker, and his negatives views and ideology towards the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Zucker’s goal is for President Trump to be impeached. The documentation shows that Zucker is trying to do everything in his power at his news outlet to influence the American public to agree with impeaching the President: “in recordings of daily phone calls, Zucker directed staffers to push the impeachment narrative.”

Former President, Barack Obama seemed to have a lot of protection from CNN staff. For example, the Manager of Field Operations, Patrick Davis said in a video that Obama’s hot mic moment where he said he would have “more flexibility” to negotiate with Russia after the election was ” way worse than anything Trump has done.”

CNN's Patrick Davis:



-Obama caught *on camera* telling Russia he would have "more flexibility" after the election is way worse than anything Trump has done



-On Democrats in Congress: "What [Trump] was doing was nothing compared to what these a**holes are doing on a daily basis" pic.twitter.com/b6ZKvkaOnv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 17, 2019

There also is an emphasis on Zucker’s bias against the Republican Party and Fox News. The main takeaway is that his view of Fox News being “fake conspiracy nonsense” that is spread throughout the Republican Party and American culture.

It is very concerning that one employee, a media coordinator named Nick Neville mentions that it is essentially Zucker who has full control of the programming that CNN airs.

Multiple employees mention that on election night, November 8, 2016, the tone at the Washington D.C. bureau was extremely negative. This continued on for days, after Trump’s victory.

One employee mentioned who in terms of the on-air talent that is against President Trump, it is clear that some of the most high profile personalities do not like him, such as Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Chris Cuomo.

Racial bias is also a problem at CNN, with a media coordinator actually admitting: “I think that shootings in poorer areas or, um, minority communities don’t get as much coverage as if they were to happen in a white area.”

Just yesterday, a tweet from Project Veritas’ founder, James O’Keefe showed a shocking video in which one of the field production supervisors said that “the only way this will go away is when he (Trump) dies. Hopefully soon.”

BREAKING: Field Production Supervisor @CNN Gerald Sisnette: “The Only Way This Will Go Away is When He (Trump) Dies. Hopefully Soon.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/HxzfP6FOTc — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

It does matter who you support politically, calling for your President to pass away is beyond the pale, especially for an employee of a worldwide news channel.

The CNN newsroom turns out to be the exact opposite of what is taught in media school. Rather than being neutral, CNN takes an obvious bias, which is extremely unethical. Project Veritas’ insider exposed to the world that CNN cannot be trusted as a result of an extremely biased corporate president.