Prominent Canadian conservative still banned from Twitter

A prominent conservative political commentator has been locked out of his Twitter account since Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Manny Montenegrino, known online as @manny_ottawa, is a beloved and wildly popular tweeter who has been sharing his takes on the Canadian political scene for more than 10 years. His Twitter bio stated, “Truth sounds like hate to those who hate truth.”

The reason for his ban according to Montengrino is probably “hurt feelings.” The Post Millennial reached out to Manny who told us that he “felt compelled to correct the record and entered into a Twitter debate after a mischaracterization of him appeared in his feed. “In the Twitter debate I was civil and factual”, Manny said, “I looked up the Twitter policy and I didn’t violate any of their policies. I don’t post anything offensive, use foul language and I don’t post anything violating terms of Twitter.”

Manny received a message attached to his tweets stating that he was responsible for “violating our rules against abuse and harassment. You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. This includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm.”

Montenegrino said, “I think because I’m a Trump guy, Twitter was only too happy to knock me off. I only tried to educate and correct the record. I stand up for free speech, fight homophobia, Islamophobia, and as an immigrant, I stand against anti-immigrant sentiment. I believe in fairness and equality but Twitter is not fair.”

Montenegrino, who is a retired lawyer in Ottawa, referred to the significance of the Magna Carta to Canadians and expressed his concern with the world young people will inherit both online and in person. “I’m a guy who believes in the freedom of exchange and discussion, but I’m afraid for what young people are facing … I treat everyone the same, it doesn’t matter if there is a blue check beside your name or not; I will treat everyone the same. My response must have been seen to be aggressive as the truth always is. That’s why I respond the way I do, I want to have a full wholesome discussion with people not just smart ass quips. But that’s what Twitter would rather encourage.”

Twitter has a history of ideological bias when it comes to conservatives such as Paul Joseph Watson, Nike Monroe, Jesse Kelly and David Horowitz. Canada’s Manny Montenegrino is yet another victim of Silicon Valley’s censorship. When asked if he would remove the tweet to regain his account, Manny responded with, “I didn’t even get to see the complaint. Twitter doesn’t let you know what policy you violated or how many people sent in complaints against what you said. In a world of justice, you have to know the complaint. If I were younger and really cared, I would take them to court and undo it, but I am so happy to be off Twitter. It started changing who I was. I’ve been off for a week and I’m so happy about it!”

