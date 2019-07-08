Quebec child hit and killed by truck

A child was killed this morning in Victoriaville, Quebec, just Northeast of Montreal according to the Journal de Montreal.

The victim, whose age or sex has yet to be revealed by authorities, was walking by the intersection of Rue Monfette and St-Paul when they were hit by a speeding truck and killed.

At the moment the intersection is closed to allow for an investigation.

The child was confirmed dead on the site of the scene.

Photos circulating social media apparently show police cars and ambulances surrounding a truck carrying beer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.