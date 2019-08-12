Quebec immigration policy faces backlash over possible labour shortages

As Quebec’s ruling party, the CAQ, moves forward with its agenda to cut immigration from roughly 50,000 people a year to around 40,000, they will be setting their sights on related public hearings planned for the coming days according to the CBC.

Yet, some industry members who applied to this week’s consultations, represent a voice of dissent. They argue that the CAQ’s plans to reduce the number of arrivals will create a labour shortage in the thick of a province whose population is quickly ageing.

A statement released by one prominent Quebec association representing manufacturers and exporters voiced such an opinion. They claim to worry that the reduction in new arrivals will create an atmosphere “insufficient to meet the needs of the manufacturing sector.”

Moreover, the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce warns that the agenda of provincial leaders will contribute “significantly” to already growing “regional labour shortages.”

The CAQ has previously maintained that it’s immigration policy—which plans on returning to status quo levels by 2022—will help provide room to “refin[e] the selection system” for immigration. According to the party, this approach will contribute to establishing better “integration” and “Francisation.”

Nonetheless, Bill 9, the piece of legislation that provides the legal basis for the reduction in immigration levels, has faced criticism since it was tabled.

One study by a Quebec think tank found the province to be already improving upon its capacity to integrate new arrivals without the CAQ’s changes.

“[T]here is no empirical evidence that tells us that if we lower the levels of immigrants that integration will be better,” commented one of the study’s researchers in March. “[There] are real issues that immigrants face and that impedes their full integration and the bill doesn’t propose anything to counter those problems.”