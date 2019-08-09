Quebec man who viciously insulted a Muslim woman has been identified

It has been two weeks since a video circulated throughout Quebec showing a man hurling insults at a Muslim woman.

The woman was with her three-year-old daughter. The crying little girl was instructed by the man, “Ask your mom if I can f*ck your mom, child of a sl*t.”

The police have now announced that they have confirmed the identity of the man involved in the altercation.

“The man has been identified owed to information from a citizen … the investigation is continuing,” the police have announced in a statement.

At the start of this week, authorities asked for help from locals in Ahuntsic, Montreal, to identify the man.

L’homme a été identifié grâce à de l’info d’un citoyen. Toutes les personnes concernées ont été rencontrées et l’enquête se poursuit. Étant donné les règles de confidentialité entourant les plaintes et enquêtes, aucune autre info ne sera diffusée à ce moment. Merci à tous. #SPVM https://t.co/HmXjh4UWmW — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 9, 2019

No further information has been released by the police. However, following the event, politicians such as the nation’s premier, Francois Legault, responded to the incident.

“We firmly denounce these terrible actions. Hate, racism and intolerance do not have a place in our society,” commented Legault.

The premier also answered common suspicions that the altercation resulted from recent legislation. One of the premier’s central promises was a controversial ban on the wearing of religious symbols, like Kippahs and hijabs, for those going into positions as teachers, judges, and police officers.

Legault’s office “maintained there is no link between the incident depicted in the video and the government’s new secularism law,” writes the CBC.