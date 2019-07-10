Queen puts down purse and picks up shovel just like her grandmother

Despite having reached the dignified age of 93, the Queen wants you to know she is “still perfectly capable of planting a tree.”

According to The Telegraph, these comments came yesterday in the Queen’s visit to Cambridge’s National Institute of Agricultural Botany.

The monarch, covered in a pink coat, consequently walked the talk as she laboriously planted a shovel into the earth.

“On the rehearsal, the idea was that she would supervise the planting of a tree,” the chief executive of the institute claimed.

However, in a series of strokes, the Queen heaved up soil and padded it down to cover the exposed roots of a newly placed Hornbeam.

“Somebody’s going to have to plant it properly now,” the Queen said when her work there was done.

Nearly a hundred years ago, the Queen’s grandmother performed a similar act at the same institute. As Chris Ship, an English journalist reminded folks over Twitter, “tree planting is something of the day job for members of the Royal Family.”

Tree planting is something of the day job for members of the Royal Family. And today, the Queen did at @NIABTAG what her grandmother did there in 1921. Queen Mary (consort to King George V) planted a Mulberry tree. Queen Elizabeth planted a Hornbeam 🌲 🌳 pic.twitter.com/SivBS5J6lP — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 9, 2019

The National Institute of Agricultural Botany was celebrating a centennial of research into crops. Along with the Queen for her visit was the Duchess of Gloucester.

On the Queen’s tour through Cambridge, she has also officiated the opening of a new location for the Royal Papworth Hospital.

Outside the hospital’s doors, she met with several children and unveiled a plaque to the sound of applause.

Of course, the old medical centre has a rich legacy that would warrant a visit from Britain’s longest reigning monarch. It was the scene of the world’s first successful lung, liver, and heart transplant.

Moreover, the site was used to treat soldiers with tuberculosis during World War I.

John Mollack, chairman of the foundation that manages the hospital, told the BBC that “it’s a huge honour for ourselves and for the hospital and the biomedical campus to have the Queen come.

