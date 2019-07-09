RCMP seek Texan murder suspect in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a murder suspect, possibly armed and dangerous.

Derek Whisenand escaped Texas, where he is wanted for murder, and crossed into Manitoba sometime during the week of June 24.

It is believed he crossed into Canada near the city of Winkler, southwest of Winnipeg. In Canada, there is a warrant for Whisenand’s arrest.

WANTED for Murder (Texas): 27yo Derek WHISENAND illegally crossed into Canada around June 24. May have a gun & is considered DANGEROUS. Travelling with a lrg mixed breed dog with a brindle coat. DO NOT APPROACH – If seen, call 911. #rcmpmb. For more info: https://t.co/GE7Mf6jCFq pic.twitter.com/Jc7qSKqmmW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 9, 2019

In several US states, Whisenand has been arrested for crimes ranging from Disorderly Conduct to Criminal Trespassing.

Whisenand’s vehicle was found in Wilhallah, North Dakota, only 8 km from the Canadian border.

Whisenand lumbers at six feet and 230 pounds. His eyes and hair are brown, and he was last identified with a black goatee.

Travelling along with the suspect is a mix-breed dog, that may be a German Shepherd and a pit bull or boxer. The dog’s coat is coloured brindle.

The Manitoba RCMP advises the public that Whisenand is considered “dangerous,” and advises the population not to approach him.

The RCMP has asked anyone with information to call 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177.

Crime Stoppers can be called anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

