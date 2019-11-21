Samsung just revolutionized the small merchant POS game

With the recent popularity of the “side hustle,” more and more Canadians are embracing their entrepreneurial spirit and starting their own small businesses. That said, earning some extra cash doesn’t come without its inconveniences.

Imagine for a moment you sell specialty desserts alongside your regular 9-5 job as a secondary source of income. The good news? You’ve enjoyed the process of creating your brand and your product. The bad news? When it comes to accepting payment, current solutions on the market are clunky, difficult to navigate, or just too expensive. Enter Samsung with a solution.

On Oct. 22, 2019, the Samsung POS (Point of Sale) app, officially hit the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. Available exclusively in Canada, Samsung POS turns the user’s Samsung phone into an NFC-enabled payment acceptance solution. The app accepts debit and credit payments of up to $100 CDN by tapping contactless cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets on Samsung NFC-enabled devices.

Beyond accepting payment, Samsung POS also allows merchants to send customer receipts via email and access real-time sales data to track sales progress. Through Samsung POS, merchants can even view their sales history and create multiple staff accounts — a feature perfect for the growing business owner.

Jose Lopez is a small business owner based in Toronto — his personal training services require him to be nimble and on the move all across the city, prohibiting the use of additional hardware and demanding a convenient payment solution for his customers.

“I often travel to my clients, so I know from first-hand experience how important is it for small businesses to be able to accept payment on-the-go,” says Jose. “Samsung POS lets me accept my clients’ preferred method of payment, without the use of dongles, cables or other additional hardware — it’s all done through one app. Better yet, it’s all done on my phone. I don’t need to worry about packing anything other than my workout gear and my Galaxy phone; this is the type of flexibility I need as a small business owner.”

But how does it all work? Samsung Galaxy owners can simply tap on the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store to download the app and from there go through a simple sign-up process within to register as a merchant. Once registered, users can sell products or services and make transactions with ease. Whether you’re building up a side hustle or your breaking new ground in a full time gig, Samsung POS is an accessible, more secure, low-cost and easy-to-use mobile payment acceptance solution — all without the additional hardware!

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. piloted the app out in Canada over the past several months and saw over 10,000 downloads. Currently, the app is only available in Canada, but plans to roll it out to other countries are in the works for 2020.

Ready to get started? Click here to download.